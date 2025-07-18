Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bumrah must play both remaining Tests, says Kumble ahead of Manchester Test

Emphasising the high stakes, Anil Kumble underlined Bumrah's irreplaceable value in what could be the deciding stretch of the series

Jasprit Bumrah and Anil Kumble. Photo: PTI and X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the pivotal fourth Test between India and England approaching, the focus has shifted firmly to player availability and strategic decision-making. India spin legend Anil Kumble and India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate offered candid insights into the team's plans—most notably concerning Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion, Mohammed Siraj’s fitness, and Rishabh Pant’s recovery. 
 
Kumble calls for Bumrah’s full-throttle return 
For Anil Kumble, the choice is clear: Jasprit Bumrah must play both remaining matches. Emphasising the high stakes, the former India captain underlined the fast bowler’s irreplaceable value in what could be the deciding stretch of the series.
 
 
"I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t and India end up losing, the series would be done and dusted," Kumble said on JioHotstar's Follow the Blues show. "There is a long break after this. He doesn't need to play the home series if rest is needed—but right now, he must feature in both."

Team India adopting a flexible approach
 
India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate echoed the sentiments of cricket pundits and fans on Bumrah’s importance but added that the team is considering various factors before finalising the Playing 11 for Manchester.
 
"We’ll make that call in Manchester. We know we have him for one of the last two Tests, and with the series on the line, Manchester is likely. But we’re looking at the big picture,” he explained. "We’ll consider the weather, the number of days we might get, and how that affects the match at The Oval."
 
Siraj’s grit draws praise, fitness remains under watch
 
Ten Doeschate praised Mohammed Siraj’s warrior-like commitment, calling him the emotional engine of India’s pace attack. 
 
"He may not always deliver headline figures, but in terms of heart, he’s like a lion," he said. "He never backs down, which makes it all the more important that we manage his workload properly."
 
Siraj suffered a minor injury during the previous Test while attempting to stop a ball. Though it’s only a cut, the medical team will assess the need for stitches before making a decision on his inclusion. His fitness will also be considered alongside the status of Harshit Rana, whose availability could influence the pace combination.
 
Pant determined to play despite discomfort 
Rishabh Pant, who battled through pain in the third Test, is expected to take the field once again. Despite a finger injury, the team is confident he’ll be ready—both to bat and keep wickets.
 
“He’ll bat before the match in Manchester,” said ten Doeschate. “He played through a lot of pain last time. Now it’s about ensuring he can keep wickets comfortably. We don’t want a repeat of a mid-innings change.”
 
Pant has been rested adequately, and his recovery is reportedly progressing. Should there be any setbacks, Dhruv Jurel remains a ready option. Still, all signs point to Pant leading from the front once again.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

