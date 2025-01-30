Fan rushes to Virat Kohli to touch his feet during Ranji Trophy match

Kohli remained calm, graciously shaking the fan’s hand before security officials intervened. In a moment of compassion, Kohli was seen instructing the security team to let the fan leave peacefully, refusing to allow any harsh treatment. Amid the chaos,remained calm, graciously shaking the fan’s hand before security officials intervened. In a moment of compassion, Kohli was seen instructing the security team to let the fan leave peacefully, refusing to allow any harsh treatment.

The incident highlights not just the immense popularity of Kohli but also his sportsmanship, as the star cricketer handled the situation with poise and humility. Fans fill up Arun Jaitley Stadium to see Virat The fans commitment to see their star Indian batter take the field in Delhi was unbelievable with fans standing in 2 km long lines in the morning just to enter the field before the start of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy game. DDCA had allowed free entry for the fans today and had expected around 10,000 fans to come throughout the day's play.

Virat Kohli's long-awaited return to domestic cricket after a 12-year hiatus had fans in a frenzy as they packed the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash against Railways on January 30. The excitement reached a boiling point during the first innings, when one overzealous fan breached security and rushed towards the batting legend. His mission? To touch Kohli's feet and get an up-close glimpse of his cricketing idol. The fan apporached from the Gautam Gambhir end which is one of the stands that has been opened for the fans.