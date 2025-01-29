IML 2025: Full schedule, format, teams and live streaming details

The much-anticipated inaugural season of the International Masters League is all set to commence on Saturday, February 22, with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will be played in a T20 format, with six teams participating—India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Australia and England. The teams will feature retired cricketing legends from each country, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar of India, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, Brian Lara of West Indies, Shane Watson of Australia, Jacques Kallis of South Africa and Eoin Morgan of England leading their respective sides in the competition.

IML 2025: Captains’ take

Indian team captain Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement about the upcoming league, stating that the IML would be a grand celebration of cricket’s rich legacy. He shared that he was eager to step back onto the field with his contemporaries and anticipated an intense but fair competition among all the teams.

Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara also spoke highly of the tournament, calling it a tribute to the timeless charm of cricket. He described it as a fantastic opportunity for former cricketers to relive past rivalries and reconnect with their fans. Sangakkara added that he was looking forward to participating in such a historic league alongside some of the sport’s greatest players.

IML 2025: Teams

India

Australia

Sri Lanka

South Africa

England

West Indies

IML 2025: Venues

Navi Mumbai

Rajkot

Raipur

IML 2025: Format

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, followed by a knockout stage. During the round-robin stage, each team will play one match against the five other teams. The top four teams with the most points after the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will then face each other in the final match on March 16 in Raipur.

IML 2025: Full schedule

Match Day Date Weekday Time (IST) Venue Team 1 Team 2 MD 1 22-02-2025 Saturday 19:30 Navi Mumbai India Sri Lanka MD 2 24-02-2025 Monday 19:30 Navi Mumbai West Indies Australia MD 3 25-02-2025 Tuesday 19:30 Navi Mumbai India England MD 4 26-02-2025 Wednesday 19:30 Navi Mumbai South Africa Sri Lanka MD 5 27-02-2025 Thursday 19:30 Navi Mumbai West Indies England MD 6 28-02-2025 Friday 19:30 Rajkot Sri Lanka Australia MD 7 01-03-2025 Saturday 19:30 Rajkot India South Africa MD 8 03-03-2025 Monday 19:30 Rajkot South Africa England MD 9 05-03-2025 Wednesday 19:30 Rajkot India Australia MD 10 06-03-2025 Thursday 19:30 Rajkot Sri Lanka West Indies MD 11 07-03-2025 Friday 19:30 Rajkot Australia South Africa MD 12 08-03-2025 Saturday 19:30 Raipur India West Indies MD 13 10-03-2025 Monday 19:30 Raipur Sri Lanka England MD 14 11-03-2025 Tuesday 19:30 Raipur West Indies South Africa MD 15 12-03-2025 Wednesday 19:30 Raipur England Australia MD 16 13-03-2025 Thursday 19:30 Raipur Semi Final 1 TBD MD 17 14-03-2025 Friday 19:30 Raipur Semi Final 2 TBD MD 18 16-03-2025 Sunday 19:30 Raipur Final TBD

IML 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the International Masters League 2025 begin?

The first match of the International Masters League 2025 will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, February 22.

What time will the International Masters League 2025 matches start?

All matches of the International Masters League 2025 will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What are the venues for the International Masters League 2025?

The International Masters League 2025 will be played at three different venues—Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur.

Where to watch the live telecast of International Masters League 2025 matches in India?

The live telecast of International Masters League 2025 matches will be available on Colors Cineplex SD/HD and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of International Masters League 2025 matches in India?

The live streaming of International Masters League 2025 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.