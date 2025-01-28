Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

After beating India in a Test series after almost a decade earlier this year, the WTC final-bound team Australia is all set to take the field for their final Test series of the WTC 2023-25 cycle against Sri Lanka, starting Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Galle International Stadium in Galle. While Australia might feel confident about winning the series with ease after their recent success against India, they need to keep in mind that Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match series last year before the latter went on to beat India 3-0.

While the series will not have any impact on the WTC table standings, both teams will want to win the series for their own reasons. Australia will hope to win the series to have the perfect build-up to their WTC title defence against South Africa in June, while Sri Lanka will aim to build their home turf as a fortress and set the stage for a much-improved performance in the next cycle of the Test championship.

As far as team combinations are concerned, Sri Lanka will try to stick to their tried-and-tested formula of an extra spinner during home series. Additionally, they will need their young talent Kamindu Mendis to be at his very best once again if they wish to put the visitors under pressure.

As for Australia, Steve Smith will be seen leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, while youngster Sam Konstas will be one of the talking points ahead of the match.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): K Mendis (wk), D Chandimal, S Samarawickrama, D Karunaratne, A Mathews, PHKD Mendis, D de Silva (C), M Priyanath, NGRP Jayasuriya, JF Vandersay, N Peiris

Australia playing 11 (probable): Usman Khawaja, TM Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith (C), S Konstas, B Webster, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy

Sri Lanka vs Australia head-to-head in Tests

The defending WTC champion Australia leads Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 20-5 in the head-to-head records in Test cricket.

Total matches played: 33

33 Sri Lanka won: 5

5 Australia won: 20

20 Draw: 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test live toss time, SL vs AUS live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match will take place on Wednesday, January 29, at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test live toss take place on January 29?

The live toss for the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Sri Lanka and Australia start on January 29?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SL vs AUS 1st Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.