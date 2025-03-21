Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam's record for fastest T20I ton by PAK batter

Young Pakistani batter Hasan Nawaz made history on Friday by becoming the fastest Pakistani to score a century in T20 Internationals. The 22-year-old right-handed batsman achieved this remarkable feat in just 44 balls during the third T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. Nawaz's explosive performance saw him hit 10 boundaries and 7 sixes, demonstrating his impressive power-hitting skills in a crucial chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals full schedule, SWOT analysis, match timings New Zealand, batting first, posted a challenging total of 204 runs after being put in by Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha. In response, Pakistan got off to a flying start, with an aggressive 74-run opening stand. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris played a quick-fire knock, scoring 41 runs off 20 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, before being dismissed.

However, it was Hasan Nawaz who took charge of the chase, playing a brilliant innings. He was well-supported by Agha Salman, who contributed 51 runs. The two formed an unbroken partnership, attacking the Kiwi bowlers relentlessly, and steered Pakistan to a commanding 9-wicket victory. Nawaz remained not out on 105, guiding his team to victory in style and securing his spot in T20I history.

The record-breaking knock from Nawaz has placed him among the fastest century-makers in T20I cricket. His 44-ball century broke the previous record for Pakistan, held by Babar Azam, who scored a century in 49 balls against South Africa in 2021. The fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, followed by the fifth and final T20I at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on March 26.