Home / Cricket / News / How Bengaluru's sub-air system enabled IND vs NZ first Test despite rain

How Bengaluru's sub-air system enabled IND vs NZ first Test despite rain

The state-of-the-art drainage system was introduced in Bengaluru in 2017 and can prepare the ground in just 15 minutes after the rain stops

M Chinnaswamy Stadium
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (Pic: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:26 PM IST
The first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium finally kicked off on day two after Day 1 was washed out. Despite heavy rain on Wednesday and overcast weather on Thursday, the ground staff prepared the ground on time, all thanks to the Sub-Air drainage system at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The state-of-the-art drainage system was introduced in Bengaluru in 2017. Thanks to its capability to evacuate 10,000 litres of water per minute, the ground staff can make the ground ready within 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy the rain.

But how does the SubAir drainage system work? Let’s find out.

How does the SubAir drainage system work?

Bengaluru’s famous SubAir drainage system uses underground connections of drains, perforated tubes, and pipes, which create a closed loop structure for the outfield connected to the SubAir system. During rain, the water is evacuated from the ground and shifted to a nearby tank, which is used to maintain the moisture of the ground during the summer season as well.

It measures the amount of moisture in the air through wireless sensors embedded in the SubAir system. It also measures the temperature of the grassroots and pumps the required amount of water or cool air to keep the grass in the stadium healthy and well-maintained.

Check India vs New Zealand 1st Test full scorecard here

According to the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s statement in 2016, a year before the SubAir system was officially introduced, the system can pump out water from the ground at 36 times the speed of gravity, which makes it one of the best drainage systems for sports grounds around the world.

The SubAir drainage system is also used worldwide in multiple football and golf stadiums. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium also employed a similar type of sub-air system at Dharamsala Stadium to prepare the ground as quickly as possible after rain.

Mohali’s herringbone drainage system

While Bengaluru’s SubAir drainage system takes the top spot among the best drainage systems in India, there is one other ground with a top-class drainage system, namely Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

The Mohali Stadium uses a highly sophisticated drainage system in the form of the herringbone drainage system, which allows them to start the match within 25 to 30 minutes after the rain stops. The ground uses sand instead of conventional soil, significantly reducing the water the ground holds after rain. While the ground offers excellent stability, the maintenance work is far more complicated than that of Bengaluru’s SubAir drainage system.
First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

