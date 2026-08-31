ICC WTC Points Table: Aus, Ind, Eng, Pak positions; qualification scenario

The race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final continues as England, with yet another massive win over Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord’s, have taken their points percentage in the ongoing WTC cycle to 34.44 per cent to replace Sri Lanka (33.33 points percentage) at the sixth spot in the table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who suffered their sixth loss in their eighth match of the WTC cycle, remain at the bottom of the points table with just 16.67 points percentage.

According to the updated WTC 2025-27 standings, 2023 champions Australia continue to lead the race at the top, with defending champions South Africa and inaugural champions New Zealand chasing them close behind in second and third spots.

In a remarkable turn of events, Bangladesh, courtesy of their massive win over Australia earlier in the month, are sitting in the fourth spot, while India, after winning their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0, sit in fifth spot with 51.52 percentage points. England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan combine to make up the bottom half of the table in sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots, respectively. WTC 2025-27 points table (after England vs Pakistan Lord’s Test): Position Team M W L Draws Penalty Pts PCT% 1 Australia 10 8 2 0 0 96 80 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.56 5 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52 6 England 15 6 8 1 14 62 34.44 7 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 0 24 33.33 8 West Indies 12 2 8 2 0 30 20.83 9 Pakistan 8 2 6 0 8 16 16.67 WTC 2025-27: Qualification scenario of all nine teams Australia qualification scenario Australia currently have 80.00% PCT and 12 Tests remaining in the supplied fixture list. They can finish anywhere between 36.36% and 90.91%, depending on their results. If they win all 12, they finish at 90.91%. If they win eight, they finish at 72.73%; seven wins would leave them at 68.18%.

That makes the situation much more interesting than simply saying Australia are qualified. Australia are not mathematically guaranteed a place yet. Their three home Tests against South Africa, four home Tests against New Zealand and five away Tests against India mean they have 12 opportunities to either strengthen their position or give the chasing teams an opening. ALSO READ: Djokovic crashes out in US Open first round, 25th Grand Slam wait continues For Australia, eight wins would take them above 72%, while seven wins would leave them below New Zealand's current 72.22%. So the more losses Australia suffer, the more vulnerable they become.

South Africa qualification scenario South Africa are currently on 75.00% PCT with 10 Tests remaining in the supplied schedule. A perfect 10-0 finish would take them to 92.86%, but a poor run could see their PCT fall sharply because all 10 matches are still to be added to the denominator. If South Africa win seven of their remaining 10 and lose the other three, they would finish at 71.43%. Six wins would leave them at 64.29%, meaning even a team currently sitting second can fall below the 65% mark if it loses heavily. This is why South Africa's three-Test home series against Australia and two-Test home series against Bangladesh are crucial. They have a chance to collect points directly against two teams in the qualification race, but defeats in those matches could simultaneously boost their rivals.

New Zealand qualification scenario New Zealand are third on 72.22% PCT and have eight remaining Tests in the supplied list. They can finish as high as 88.10% with eight wins, but their PCT would fall to 73.81% with six wins, 66.67% with five wins and 59.52% with four wins. That makes New Zealand particularly important to the qualification race. They do not need to win everything to remain in contention, but a run of defeats could bring them right back into the pack. Their four away Tests in Australia are especially significant, while their two home Tests against India and two home Tests against Sri Lanka offer opportunities to build their PCT.

New Zealand's key benchmark is six wins from eight: that would leave them at 73.81%, keeping them ahead of India's maximum possible 70.37%. Five wins, however, would bring them down to 66.67%, opening the door for India and potentially Bangladesh. Bangladesh qualification scenario Bangladesh are on 55.56% PCT and have two remaining Tests shown in the supplied fixture list, both away against South Africa. If they win both, their PCT rises to 66.67%. If they lose both, it falls to 41.67%. That means Bangladesh have a very narrow but genuine route. Two wins in South Africa would take them to 66.67%, but that alone would not necessarily be enough for qualification. They would need the teams currently above them — particularly Australia, South Africa and New Zealand — to lose enough matches for their final PCTs to fall below Bangladesh's.

The South Africa series is therefore hugely important. Bangladesh are not simply fighting for four points; they can also directly hurt one of the teams currently occupying a top-two position. India qualification scenario India currently have 51.52% PCT and seven Tests remaining. If they win all seven, they finish at 70.37%. Six wins would give them 64.81%, five wins 59.26%, and four wins 53.70%. Therefore, India's qualification route is clear: they need to win a large majority of their remaining Tests and hope the teams above them drop enough points. A perfect 7-0 finish would put India at 70.37%, meaning Australia, South Africa and New Zealand would all need to finish below 70.37% for India to displace two of them.

Even six wins from seven would give India 64.81%, but then they would need two of the teams above them to finish below that mark. India's seven remaining Tests are especially significant because they play New Zealand twice and Australia five times. Those are not just seven opportunities for India to improve their own PCT — they are also 7 matches in which India can directly prevent two rival teams from adding points. England qualification scenario England are on 34.44% with four remaining Tests shown in the supplied list. Even a perfect 4-0 finish would take them only to 48.25%. Therefore, England are mathematically out of the qualification race. Their remaining Tests can, however, have a significant indirect impact because three are against South Africa. England can potentially take points away from one of the teams fighting for the final.

Sri Lanka qualification scenario Sri Lanka are currently on 33.33% PCT with two remaining Tests shown. Winning both against New Zealand would take them to 50%, while losing both would leave them at 25%. On the basis of the fixtures supplied, Sri Lanka therefore have no realistic mathematical route into the top two. Even a 2-0 finish would leave them at only 50%, requiring an extraordinary collapse from several teams above them. Their two Tests against New Zealand could nevertheless affect the qualification race by denying New Zealand points. West Indies qualification scenario West Indies have 30 points from 12 Tests and a 20.83 per cent PCT, with just two Tests remaining against Bangladesh.