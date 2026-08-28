PCB threatened walkout over Atherton's interview with Imran Khan's sons

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the lunch break of the second Test against England at Lord’s, news agency ANI reported.

Former England cricketer and Sky Sports broadcaster Michael Atherton conducted the interview with Imran’s sons, Suleiman and Kasim Khan. They spoke about their concerns over their father’s health and safety, as he remains in prison.

According to Cricinfo, the PCB also considered whether Pakistan’s players should stay off the field after lunch as a mark of protest.

PCB had warned broadcaster The PCB contacted Sky Sports before the lunch break and objected to the interview being broadcast. The board reportedly warned that Pakistan’s players could refuse to return to the field after lunch if the interview was aired. Sky initially held back the interview but later broadcast the 18-minute footage. By the time it ended, Pakistan’s players were already preparing to return for the afternoon session, which was scheduled to begin at 2:40 pm (local time). Atherton recorded the interview on Wednesday in the Lord’s Writers’ Room. Sky Sports had also shown a teaser for the interview before the Test. Pakistan’s local broadcaster, PTV, did not air the interview.

Concerns over Imran’s health Imran Khan’s health has come under intense scrutiny in Pakistan in recent weeks. His sons and sisters have repeatedly called for proper medical treatment for the former cricketer, who has been in prison since August 2023. Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court directed that Imran be admitted to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad. Instead, he was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical check-up before being sent back to prison. Imran’s family has alleged that the authorities did not follow the Supreme Court’s order. His sisters and sons have also demanded that he be examined by his personal doctor.