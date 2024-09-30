Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND-BAN 2nd test: Watch Rohit's one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Litton

IND-BAN 2nd test: Watch Rohit's one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Litton

Litton failed to clear Rohit at mid-off, who reacted swiftly and grabbed the powerfully hit ball with one hand, securing a crucial fifth wicket for India.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test finally resumed on Day 4 after rain and a wet outfield washed out play on the second and third days at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma stole the spotlight and sent the crowd into a frenzy with a stunning one-handed catch.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Rohit displayed brilliant fielding skills while positioned at mid-off. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Litton Das was looking to break free after the Indian bowlers had kept the scoring in check during the first hour of play on Day 4.

Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 live score and match updates here

With Litton playing shots on the rise, Rohit positioned Virat Kohli at short mid-off to cut off the check drive. However, Litton opted to step down the pitch and attempt a big hit against Mohammed Siraj in the 50th over. Unfortunately for Litton, he failed to clear Rohit at mid-off, who reacted swiftly and grabbed the powerfully hit ball with one hand, securing a crucial fifth wicket for India.



What happened in the first hour of play on Day 4?

Day 4 started intriguingly, with Indian pacers Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah consistently hitting good lengths. Their disciplined bowling kept Bangladesh under pressure, and a lack of runs in the initial overs led to the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim, who misjudged an inswinger from Bumrah and left the delivery, resulting in his wicket.

Meanwhile, Mominul Haque showed resilience and determination, carefully leaving or blocking the good deliveries while capitalising on the loose ones. In the process, Haque reached his half-century off 110 balls, anchoring Bangladesh's innings.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Ashwin strikes, Bangladesh six down

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Captain Shanto warns of tough wicket in remaining 3 days

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladeshi fan Tiger Robi in Kanpur?

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

List of records Ravichandran Ashwin can break during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story