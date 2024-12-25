IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing 11, Travis Head fit to play

Travis Head has been officially cleared to play in the Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG, with Australian captain Pat Cummins confirming the news on December 25. Cummins also revealed two changes to the Australian playing 11, with 19-year-old Sam Konstas set to make his debut, and Scott Boland returning to the squad for the pivotal fourth Test in the five-match series, which is currently tied at 1-1. Travis Head declared fit to play

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test Konstas to make history at the MCG Head, who had suffered a minor quad strain while batting in the Brisbane Test, underwent a rigorous fitness test on Christmas Day. He passed the test with flying colors and was declared fit to play. Cummins reassured fans, stating, "Trav's good to go, he'll play... no worries about injury with Trav. He'll go into the game fully fit." While there may be some minor adjustments to his fielding based on comfort levels, Head is ready to take on the challenge. "He’s in unbelievable form," said Cummins. "He’s hitting the ball cleanly and putting pressure back on the opposition from the first ball."

Konstas will replace Nathan McSweeney, who was dropped after a series of low scores. The young opener, at just 19 years old, will make history as Australia’s youngest Test opener at the MCG. Cummins urged Konstas to play with youthful exuberance, saying, "There’s a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you’re a kid in the backyard."

Boland, who hasn’t played since the second Test in Adelaide, will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, who is sidelined with a calf strain. Cummins praised Boland’s consistent performances, saying, "Whenever he gets his chance, he looks like one of the best bowlers in the world." The local hero, who is familiar with the MCG pitch, is expected to make an immediate impact.

Australia playing 11 for Boxing Day Test: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.