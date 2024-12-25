Multan to host back-to-back Tests between Pakistan, West Indies next month

Multan will host back-to-back tests when Pakistan plays the West Indies next month, the domestic cricket board said on Tuesday.

With stadiums in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi being upgraded for February's Champions Trophy, it has left the Pakistan Cricket Board with Multan as the only option to host the two-test series against the West Indies.

England also played back-to-back tests in Multan in October because of the renovation work in Karachi and Lahore.

The West Indies squad arrives on Jan. 6 and will play a three-day warm-up game in Rawalpindi against Pakistan Shaheens. The first test is held from Jan. 17-21 and the second starts on Jan. 25.

It will be West Indies' first test series in Pakistan for more than 18 years, although both nations played a test series in the United Arab Emirates in 2016 when UAE was Pakistan's home venue.

West Indies named uncapped batter Amir Jangoo in its 15-strong squad after he smashed a century on his ODI debut against Bangladesh earlier this month.

Also Read

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie returns to the fold after missing the two tests against Bangladesh last month because he was playing in the inaugural Global Super League.

Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican are the other spin options in the squad.

West Indies is without fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who is suffering from shin splints. Alzarri Joseph is also unavailable because of his commitments with International League T20 in the UAE.

Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo's selection comes on the back of his consistency across formats in regional cricket, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling, head coach Andre Coley said.

The series is part of the World Test Championship. Pakistan is seventh in the standings while rock-bottom West Indies is ninth.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.