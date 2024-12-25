IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be dangerous and hungry: Ravi Shastri Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden has offered valuable advice to India’s Virat Kohli, encouraging him to draw inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's disciplined approach during the 2004 Sydney Test to regain his form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy . Hayden suggested that Kohli should curb his tendency to flash at deliveries outside the off-stump, a habit that has plagued his recent performances.

Kohli, despite his stellar career, has been struggling in the series so far. With scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, and 3 in his last five innings, the former Indian captain has managed only 126 runs at an average of 31.50. Hayden emphasized that Kohli must focus on staying at the crease in Melbourne, where a good batting track is expected. He advised Kohli to avoid flashy strokes outside the off-stump and to instead align himself better with the ball and play more grounded shots. "There could have been magnificent wins, there could have been losses, there could have been spinning conditions, I mean, you can list off a hundred different areas where Virat Kohli, over his magnificent career, would have batted." "But in Melbourne, he's going to have a good batting track. What he does need to do is find a way to continue staying at the crease. Flashing outside the off-stump is something that he's going to have to resist," Hayden told Star Sports. Matthew Hayden referring to Tendulkar's 241* vs AUS

Drawing on Tendulkar’s iconic knock of 241 not out in the 2004 Sydney Test, Hayden highlighted the importance of self-restraint in a lean phase. He recalled how Tendulkar, despite being in a tough spot during the series, completely avoided playing his signature cover drives. Tendulkar, instead, focused on playing with discipline, patiently working his way through the innings, and dominating the spin. Hayden, who observed Tendulkar’s innings from the gully, admired the approach, acknowledging that it was a perfect example of how to turn around a tough period.

Hayden shared how Tendulkar’s decision to put away the cover drive for the entire innings, focusing on playing off his legs and handling the spin, proved to be a game-changer. “I didn’t look like getting a catch that day,” Hayden reflected. “Virat Kohli has that personality, and I’m sure we’ll see it in Melbourne,” Hayden added, confident that Kohli could bounce back with a similar mindset.