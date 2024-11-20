Border Gavaskar Trophy winners full list; BGT history, IND vs AUS rivalry

As 2024 winds down, the cricketing world braces for a marquee clash - India vs Australia five-match Test series, that promises to captivate fans globally. On November 22, the legendary Border-Gavaskar Trophy returns, as Australia hosts India in a series destined to deliver unforgettable moments of passion, rivalry, and Test cricket drama.
This is no ordinary series—it’s a battle for supremacy in the purest form of the game. With the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 final looming on the horizon, this contest could be the decisive chapter in the journey to Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Stakes couldn’t be higher as pride and glory collide on the 22-yard battlefield.
IND vs AUS: WTC race intensifies
Australia and India, perched at the pinnacle of the WTC standings, are ready to lock horns in a series that could make or break their championship dreams. Every run scored, every wicket taken, and every session played will reverberate through the cricketing world. India need to win the four of the five Test matches during IND vs AUS series to confirm a place in the WTC final 2025 without depending on the results of other teams' series. With so much at stake, this battle of cricketing gladiators is poised to leave indelible marks on both sides. The only question: who will emerge victorious?
Border-Gavaskar Trophy history
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is steeped in history, representing one of cricket's fiercest rivalries. Instituted in the 1996-97 season, it honours two legends—India's Sunil Gavaskar and Australia's Allan Border—both of whom surpassed 10,000 Test runs, cementing their place among the greatest batsmen in history.
This rivalry, however, predates the Trophy itself. Australian teams visited India during the colonial era, and India's first official tour of Australia in October 1947, shortly after independence, marked the beginning of their competitive saga. India suffered a 4-0 defeat in that five-Test series, laying the groundwork for a rivalry that would grow in intensity over the decades.
Memorable beginnings: When first Border-Gavaskar Trophy took place?
The first Border-Gavaskar series—a one-off Test in Delhi—took place in 1996, with India clinching victory by seven wickets. Wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia starred with a brilliant 152 in the first innings, a knock that set the tone for India’s dominance in this storied rivalry.
India vs Australia head-to-head in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Over 16 series contested under the Border-Gavaskar Trophy banner, India has emerged victorious 10 times, including the last four consecutive series. Australia, however, remains a formidable opponent, with five series wins, while one ended in a draw. These encounters have produced some of the most iconic moments in cricket, etching their legacy in the annals of the sport.
Here's how India performed in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under since 2000
2003-04 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia
Series Result: 1-1 (Four Tests)
Under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, India surprised many by drawing the series against a dominant Australian side-led by legendary Steve Waugh. Ganguly's century in the Brisbane Test set the tone, while Rahul Dravid’s heroic 233 and 72* at Adelaide sealed a memorable win. Despite Australia's triumph in Melbourne, the drawn Sydney Test ensured India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
2007-08 Border Gavaskar Trophy: The Monkeygate controversy and Australia's Triumph
Series Result: Australia won 2-1 (Four Tests)
This series is remembered for its fiery exchanges and controversies, including the infamous "Monkeygate" scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds. Australia dominated the first two Tests, but India bounced back with a historic 72-run win at Perth. The series concluded with a draw in Adelaide.
2011-12 Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Whitewash
Series result: Australia won 4-0 (Four Tests)
Australia comprehensively outplayed India, led by Michael Clarke’s triple century in Sydney and a rejuvenated pace attack. The series marked the end of an era for Indian stalwarts like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, who struggled against Australia's bowling firepower.
2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli’s batting brilliance
Series Result: Australia won 2-0 (Four Tests)
Despite the series loss, Virat Kohli emerged as a shining star, amassing 692 runs, including four centuries. Australia’s Steve Smith was equally dominant, scoring 769 runs. While India came close to victory in Adelaide and Brisbane, they couldn’t convert their efforts into wins.
2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy: India makes history with maiden series win
Series Result: India won 2-1 (Four Tests)
Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara’s marathon knocks and Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery spells were pivotal. India clinched victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, while the final Test in Sydney ended in a draw, sealing a historic triumph.
2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy: India’s miracle at the Gabba
Series Result: India won 2-1 (Four Tests)
This series is regarded as one of the greatest in cricket history. After being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide, India staged an extraordinary comeback under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership. The team levelled the series in Melbourne, held on for a famous draw in Sydney, and sealed the series with a thrilling win at Brisbane’s Gabba, breaching Australia’s fortress for the first time in 32 years.
|Border Gavaskar Trophy: List of all series played over the years
|Year
|Host Country
|Winner
|Scoreline
|Player Of The Series
|2024-25
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2022-23
|India
|India
|2-1 (4)
|R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
|2020-21
|Australia
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Pat Cummins
|2018-19
|Australia
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2016-17
|India
|India
|2- (4)
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2014-15
|Australia
|Australia
|2-0 (4)
|Steven Smith
|2012-13
|India
|India
|4-0 (4)
|R Ashwin
|2011-12
|Australia
|Australia
|4-0 (4)
|Michael Clarka
|2010-11
|India
|India
|2-0 (4)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2008-09
|India
|India
|2-0 (4)
|Ishant Sharma
|2007-08
|Australia
|Australia
|2-1 (4)
|Brett Lee
|2004-05
|India
|Australia
|2-1 (4)
|Damien Martyn
|2003-04
|Australia
|Draw
|1-1 (4)
|Rahul Dravid
|2000-01
|India
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Harbhajan Singh
|1999-00
|Australia
|Australia
|3-0 (3)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1997-98
|India
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1996-97
|India
|India
|1-0 (1)
|Nayan Mongia
Border gavaskar trophy streaming and telecast The live streaming of Border Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney+Hotstar while the live telecast of the BGT 2024-25 will be available on Star Sports Networks.
|Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 full schedule and live timings
|Match date and day
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 22, Fri - Nov 26, Tue
|1st Test
|07:50:00
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|Nov 30, Sat - Dec 01, Sun
|Prime Ministers XI vs India A, 2-day Warm-up Match
|09:10:00
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue
|2nd Test
|09:30:00
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed
|3rd Test
|05:50:00
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon
|4th Test
|05:00:00
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue
|5th Test
|05:00:00
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney