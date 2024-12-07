IND vs AUS: Watch how Siraj's heated sendoff to Head sparks controversy

Indian pacer Md Siraj has added to the drama in the fiery cricket rivalry between India and Australia, sparking a new controversy after giving a heated send-off to Australian batter Travis Head on the second day of the ongoing day-night Test in Adelaide. The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 82nd over after Siraj disturbed Head’s stumps following being hit for a four and six on the first three deliveries. After getting Head’s wicket, Siraj gestured aggressively at Head to leave the field.

While Head was also seen exchanging some words, it was the Indian pacer who faced the wrath of fans, who kept booing him every time the ball went to him after that and also received an earful from the umpires, who asked him to keep his temper in check.

India fought back with a breakthrough as Siraj had Alex Carey caught behind, but Australia’s lead continued to grow. India quickly took the second new ball, with Bumrah returning to the attack despite a brief injury scare. Head’s exceptional performance, which included 17 fours and four sixes, was crucial in Australia’s commanding position as they sought to level the series after the loss in Perth.