IND vs AUS: Watch how Siraj's heated sendoff to Head sparks controversy

Indian pacer Md Siraj has added to the drama in the fiery cricket rivalry between India and Australia, sparking a new controversy after giving a heated send-off to Australian batter Travis Head on the second day of the ongoing day-night Test in Adelaide. The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 82nd over after Siraj disturbed Head’s stumps following being hit for a four and six on the first three deliveries. After getting Head’s wicket, Siraj gestured aggressively at Head to leave the field.
While Head was also seen exchanging some words, it was the Indian pacer who faced the wrath of fans, who kept booing him every time the ball went to him after that and also received an earful from the umpires, who asked him to keep his temper in check.
Check the full video of Siraj’s viral send-off to Travis Head
Earlier, Head was also dropped by Siraj off the second ball of the 68th over.
Head’s storm at Adelaide
Travis Head played a scintillating knock of 140 from 141 balls, leading Australia to a dominant 332/8 at dinner on day two of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Saturday. His eighth Test century, scored in just 111 balls, helped Australia gain a 152-run lead over India in the first innings, as they looked to bounce back after a heavy 295-run defeat in Perth.
Head’s innings was not without drama; he was dropped on 76 when Mohammed Siraj failed to catch a slog-sweep off R. Ashwin. However, Head’s aggressive batting continued, with a stylish boundary off Jasprit Bumrah and a brilliant six over deep square leg off Siraj. Siraj did have the last laugh, dismissing Head with a yorker to end his innings.
India fought back with a breakthrough as Siraj had Alex Carey caught behind, but Australia’s lead continued to grow. India quickly took the second new ball, with Bumrah returning to the attack despite a brief injury scare. Head’s exceptional performance, which included 17 fours and four sixes, was crucial in Australia’s commanding position as they sought to level the series after the loss in Perth.