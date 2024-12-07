India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: AUS trail by 94 runs; IND need early wickets

9:13 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 action begins at 9:30 AM IST; what to expect?
With Australia already 0-1 down in the series, and the toss lost, the odds seemed stacked against them on the first day of the Adelaide pink-ball Test. Asked to bowl first, Kangaroos’ early woes multiplied. A wicket off a no-ball, a crucial dropped catch in the slip cordon, and a threatening partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill left India at 69/1, with the tea break looming. The visitors were on the back foot, and their chances of making a comeback looked slim. But little did they know, Australia had a pink-ball magician in their ranks who would change the course of the day.
Starc to the Rescue
Mitchell Starc, the master of twilight conditions, proved his worth. He was the hero India never saw coming. In his second spell, Starc trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw off the very first ball, and followed it up by inducing outside edges from Rahul and Virat Kohli, both caught in the slips. As if that wasn’t enough, the left-arm pacer then tore through the Indian lower order with inswinging yorkers, dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana in a single over. He wrapped up India’s innings by sending Nitish Reddy, the top-scorer, back to the pavilion, finishing with a stellar six-wicket haul.
India Fall Short; Australia Hold the Upper Hand
Despite India being bowled out for 180, a 46-run lead was a silver lining, especially considering their collapse to 150 in the Perth Test. With the twilight session still to come, the visitors had the opportunity to strike back, but Starc’s brilliance left them with little room to manoeuvre.
Australia’s response wasn’t flawless but effective. While Usman Khawaja fell early, two inexperienced batters—Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne—survived the tough period, playing sensibly without taking unnecessary risks. With all three sessions won by the hosts, Australia now sit in a dominant position.
The Big Question: Can India Fight Back TODAY?
As the day-night Test continues, Australia look to capitalise on their momentum. The question now hangs heavy: can India regroup and bounce back today, or will the hosts continue to dictate terms?