Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: AUS trail by 94 runs; IND need early wickets
LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: AUS trail by 94 runs; IND need early wickets

IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Australia resumes from 86-1 with Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease on Day 2

Aditya KaushikAnish Kumar New Delhi
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 full scorecard
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 full scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After a thrilling, action-packed Day 1 of the second Test in Adelaide of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia are all set to resume the contest between bat and ball on Day 2 action on Saturday, December 7, at Adelaide Oval. While Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack would aim to take at least two wickets in the first hour of play, a wicketless first session is what Aussies aiming to gain the control over the five-match Test series.
 
Australia took the upper hand on Day 1 after ending the Indian innings on a below-par total, before starting their own innings strongly to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. However, Rohit Sharma and the team will aim to replicate what they did in Perth on Saturday and get the remaining Australian wickets as soon as possible to begin their own second-innings batting.
 
On the other hand, Australia will try to bat as long as they can and pile the pressure on India with a huge first-innings lead, or even try to bat India out in the first innings itself, with four more days left in the match.
 
On Day 1, India was bundled out for just 180, courtesy of Mitchell Starc’s career-best spell of 6 for 44. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for India with his 42-run innings. 
 
Australia, in reply, added 86 runs for the loss of 1 wicket by the time of stumps, trailing India by just 94 runs in the first innings. Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (20 not out) were still at the crease at stumps.
 
Australia Scorecard After Day 1:
 
Australia 1st Inning
86-1 (33 ov) CRR:2.61
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Usman Khawaja c R Sharma b J Bumrah 13 35 2 0 37.14
Nathan McSweeney Not out 38 97 6 0 39.18
Marnus Labuschagne Not out 20 67 3 0 29.85
Extras
15 (b 13, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total
86 (1 wkts, 33 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 11 4 13 1 1 1.18
Mohammed Siraj 10 3 29 0 0 2.9
Harshit Rana 8 2 18 0 0 2.25
Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 1 12 0 0 4
Ravichandran Ashwin 1 1 0 0 0 0
 
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Live Telecast Details:
 
Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming Details:
 
Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 here.

Key Events

9:13 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 action begins at 9:30 AM IST; what to expect?

8:56 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: How sessions panned out on Day 1

8:41 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Ashwin turn things around for India today?

8:22 AM

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25

8:06 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 | IND vs AUS

7:52 AM

India’s Seaming Approach: How Bumrah & Co failed to replicate Perth magic?

7:36 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Starc on his best bowling figures | WATCH

7:16 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Current Adelaide weather today

7:12 AM

WATCH IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 highlights

7:01 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES

9:13 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 action begins at 9:30 AM IST; what to expect?

With Australia already 0-1 down in the series, and the toss lost, the odds seemed stacked against them on the first day of the Adelaide pink-ball Test. Asked to bowl first, Kangaroos’ early woes multiplied. A wicket off a no-ball, a crucial dropped catch in the slip cordon, and a threatening partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill left India at 69/1, with the tea break looming. The visitors were on the back foot, and their chances of making a comeback looked slim. But little did they know, Australia had a pink-ball magician in their ranks who would change the course of the day.
 
Starc to the Rescue
 
Mitchell Starc, the master of twilight conditions, proved his worth. He was the hero India never saw coming. In his second spell, Starc trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw off the very first ball, and followed it up by inducing outside edges from Rahul and Virat Kohli, both caught in the slips. As if that wasn’t enough, the left-arm pacer then tore through the Indian lower order with inswinging yorkers, dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana in a single over. He wrapped up India’s innings by sending Nitish Reddy, the top-scorer, back to the pavilion, finishing with a stellar six-wicket haul.
 
India Fall Short; Australia Hold the Upper Hand
 
Despite India being bowled out for 180, a 46-run lead was a silver lining, especially considering their collapse to 150 in the Perth Test. With the twilight session still to come, the visitors had the opportunity to strike back, but Starc’s brilliance left them with little room to manoeuvre.
 
Australia’s response wasn’t flawless but effective. While Usman Khawaja fell early, two inexperienced batters—Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne—survived the tough period, playing sensibly without taking unnecessary risks. With all three sessions won by the hosts, Australia now sit in a dominant position.
 

The Big Question: Can India Fight Back TODAY?

 
As the day-night Test continues, Australia look to capitalise on their momentum. The question now hangs heavy: can India regroup and bounce back today, or will the hosts continue to dictate terms?

8:56 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: How sessions panned out on Day 1

 
  • 1st Session - 23 Overs, 82 runs, 4 wickets
  • 2nd Session - 21.1 Overs, 98 runs, 6 wickets
  • 3rd Session - 33 Overs, 86 runs, 1 wicket

The opening day of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia in Adelaide proved to be a dramatic affair, with the momentum swinging throughout the day.
 
In the first session, India struggled as Australia’s bowlers dominated, taking 4 wickets for 82 runs in 23 overs. The Indian batting line-up was under pressure early, and despite a few promising partnerships, they failed to capitalise. Australia’s pace attack, with Mitchell Starc leading the charge, exploited the conditions to great effect.
 
The second session was a complete turnaround for Australia. India, who had been reeling, managed just 98 runs while losing 6 wickets in 21.1 overs. The visitors were unable to cope with the relentless pressure from the Australian seamers, who used the pink ball’s movement to full effect. Starc's inswingers, in particular, proved lethal, reducing India to a precarious position.
 
As the day drew to a close, the third session saw Australia’s bowlers tighten the screws, taking just 1 wicket for 86 runs in 33 overs. While India fought back, their lower order could not stop the collapse. Australia ended the day in a dominant position, with India left to reflect on their missed opportunities.

8:41 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Ashwin turn things around for India today?

Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred over Washington Sundar for the second Test here because the Indian team management reckoned the senior off-spinner would be more effective on the Adelaide Oval surface, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Friday.
 
Also, Ashwin's record in pink-ball Tests helped him pip Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar in the playing XI.
 
Australia dominated the opening day's play and reached 86/1 at stumps after bowling out India for 180 in their first innings, making a strong comeback following the 295-run hammering they received at the hands of the visitors in the series opener at Perth.
 
"Yeah, Washy hasn't put a foot wrong since he's come into the fold, halfway through that New Zealand series... I guess the thinking going into the last Test, we wanted to strengthen the batting," ten Doeschate said at the post-day press conference.
 
"And given what we saw of Nitish in the first Test, we kind of thought we'd go with what we perceived to be the guys bowling the best spin at the moment. And we feel Ash is more likely to get wickets in these conditions."
 
"When you get the confidence of Nitish batting at 7, it doesn't really matter with Ash batting at 8. And that was the thinking. Not much to choose between them. And we just thought that Ash would be slightly more effective on this wicket," he added.

8:22 AM

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 2 41 246 9 9.44 85 - 1
2 Mitchell Starc 2 51.1 307 9 19.22 173 - 1
3 Josh Hazlewood 1 34 204 5 11.4 57 1 -
4 Mohammed Siraj 2 37 222 5 20 100 - -
5 Pat Cummins 2 52.4 316 5 38.8 194 - -
6 Harshit Rana 2 37 222 4 33.75 135 - -
7 Mitchell Marsh 2 21 126 3 34.33 103 - -
8 Nathan Lyon 2 45 270 2 62.5 125 - -
9 Washington Sundar 1 17 102 2 24.5 49 - -
10 Scott Boland 1 13 78 2 27 54 - -
11 Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 10 60 1 37 37 - -

8:06 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 | IND vs AUS

Top 10 highest run-getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 3 161 53.67 52.61 15 3
2 KL Rahul 2 3 140 46.67 44.59 8 -
3 Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 3 121 60.5 86.43 9 3
4 Virat Kohli 2 3 112 56 68.71 8 2
5 Travis Head 2 2 100 50 87.72 10 -
6 Rishabh Pant 2 3 59 19.67 50.43 3 1
7 Alex Carey 2 2 57 28.5 64.04 5 -
8 Mitchell Marsh 2 2 53 26.5 61.63 4 2
9 Nathan McSweeney 2 3 48 24 42.11 8 -
10 Mitchell Starc 2 2 38 19 25.85 2 -

7:52 AM

India’s Seaming Approach: How Bumrah & Co failed to replicate Perth magic?

On the opening day of the Perth Test, India’s seamers showed a disciplined approach, bowling 47.5% of the balls in the channel outside off stump, a strategy that yielded positive results, with 7 wickets for 65 runs. The Indian bowlers targeted the stumps with 31% of their deliveries, and only 10.9% were sent wide outside off stump, creating pressure on the Australian batters.
 
However, on the first day of the latest Test, India’s seamers seemed to depart from their successful Perth strategy. While they still bowled 45.3% of the balls in the channel outside off stump, their accuracy at the stumps was significantly reduced. Just 20.3% of deliveries were aimed at the stumps, with a concerning 21.3% pitched wide outside off stump. This shift in strategy saw the Indian bowlers only picking up 1 wicket for 71 runs, a stark contrast to their earlier success.
 
This change in approach may have cost India, as they struggled to apply consistent pressure and create opportunities for wickets. The drop in accuracy, particularly on the stumps, has raised questions about whether their tactics need refinement to compete effectively in the ongoing series.

7:36 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Starc on his best bowling figures | WATCH

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc acknowledged on Friday that things couldn't have gone better for the hosts on the opening day of the Pink-ball Test, saying it was a great way to start the day and an even better way to conclude it.
 
Starc was the standout performer on a lively Adelaide pitch, returning excellent figures of 6/48 to dismiss India for a mere 180 runs. The Australian top order then scored 86/1 in the final session, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother.
 
"Yeah, a very good first day for us with the ball, I think. After that first hour, I think we were pretty bang on. So, yeah, nice way to start the Test, but a nice day one for us. It's a good way to finish the day, or good day all up," said Starc during the press-conference.
 
Starc, 34, struck the first blow by dismissing young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball of the match, gaining a psychological edge over the visitors right from the start.
 
He said it was satisfying to dismiss Jaiswal for a first-ball duck after the Indian had scored a century in the opening Test in Perth.

 

7:16 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Current Adelaide weather today

A bright sunshine is set to welcome the players in Adelaide as there is no chance of rainfall. 

The cloudy weather conditions had allowed Australian bowlers to use the nip in the air as Starc picked six wickets. 

But the same won't be present for India

7:12 AM

WATCH IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 highlights

Under the lights of the Adelaide Oval, the pink ball sang its song, and Mitchell Starc played the lead role, delivering a masterclass in swing bowling that left India reeling. On day one of the day-night Test, Starc's sensational six-wicket haul was the headline act, leaving India stunned and all but defeated by the close of play.
 
India had seemed to be in control, 69 for one, before their innings crumbled like a house of cards. At 180 all out, just moments before dinner, the visitors had thrown away their advantage. Nitish Reddy stood defiant, smashing a fearless 42 off 54 balls to drag India past 150, but he was left to shoulder the burden alone.
 
Australia, by contrast, found rhythm in their chase. At 86 for one at stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney showed resilience in challenging conditions. Labuschagne, battling for his place, took 19 agonising balls to get off the mark, but once settled, began accumulating runs. McSweeney, benefitting from a dropped catch, made India pay for their mistake.
 
In the second session, Starc’s inswingers wreaked havoc, reducing India to 82 for four by tea. Australia, buoyed by his brilliance, wiped out the remaining wickets before dinner, leaving India with a mountain to climb.


7:01 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 proceedings. The start of Day 2 play is 150 minutes away and as we build up for the gruelling day of test cricket. 

Stay tuned with us as we will keep you updated from yesterday's play to what one should expect in today's game of play.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story