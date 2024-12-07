India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: AUS trail by 94 runs; IND need early wickets

After a thrilling, action-packed Day 1 of the second Test in Adelaide of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia are all set to resume the contest between bat and ball on Day 2 action on Saturday, December 7, at Adelaide Oval. While Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack would aim to take at least two wickets in the first hour of play, a wicketless first session is what Aussies aiming to gain the control over the five-match Test series.

Australia took the upper hand on Day 1 after ending the Indian innings on a below-par total, before starting their own innings strongly to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. However, Rohit Sharma and the team will aim to replicate what they did in Perth on Saturday and get the remaining Australian wickets as soon as possible to begin their own second-innings batting.

On the other hand, Australia will try to bat as long as they can and pile the pressure on India with a huge first-innings lead, or even try to bat India out in the first innings itself, with four more days left in the match.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc claims first five-wicket haul vs India On Day 1, India was bundled out for just 180, courtesy of Mitchell Starc’s career-best spell of 6 for 44. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for India with his 42-run innings.

Australia, in reply, added 86 runs for the loss of 1 wicket by the time of stumps, trailing India by just 94 runs in the first innings. Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (20 not out) were still at the crease at stumps.

Australia Scorecard After Day 1:

Australia 1st Inning 86-1 (33 ov) CRR:2.61 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Usman Khawaja c R Sharma b J Bumrah 13 35 2 0 37.14 Nathan McSweeney Not out 38 97 6 0 39.18 Marnus Labuschagne Not out 20 67 3 0 29.85 Extras 15 (b 13, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 86 (1 wkts, 33 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 11 4 13 1 1 1.18 Mohammed Siraj 10 3 29 0 0 2.9 Harshit Rana 8 2 18 0 0 2.25 Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 1 12 0 0 4 Ravichandran Ashwin 1 1 0 0 0 0

Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Live Telecast Details:

Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming Details:

Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 here.