Nissanka shines as Sri Lanka respond strongly to Verreynne's century

Opener Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka to 242-3 in reply to South Africa's bonus 358 on day two Friday of the second test at St George's Park.

Nissanka's 89, his seventh test fifty behind two centuries, easily shone in a steady effort by the top order to reduce the deficit to 116 runs by stumps.

Unbeaten in the middle were Angelo Mathews, on 40 after becoming the third Sri Lankan man to pass 8,000 test runs, and Kamindu Mendis, on 30.

South Africa started the day on 269-7 and Kyle Verreynne on 48. The prospect of reaching 300 looked difficult with the tail exposed and Sri Lanka brandishing the second new ball.

But Verreynne was brilliantly supported by fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson to get the Proteas to a competitive 358, of which an unbeaten 105 was his.