IND vs AUS: How Bumrah & Co failed to replicate Perth magic with pink ball?

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his dismay over India’s lacklustre performance with the pink ball on the opening day of the second Test against Australia. Despite India’s early control, they faltered dramatically, finishing their innings at a modest 180, with Australia cruising to 86 for one at stumps.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar questioned the Indian bowlers' approach, stating, "They have to make the batters play as much as they can. And this is what happens when you make the batters play as much as you can." He further emphasised that Indian bowlers failed to utilise the pink ball effectively, unlike their Australian counterparts. "The Indian bowlers have not really used the pink ball as well as they should have," Gavaskar lamented.

Starc’s Magic: The Pink Ball Sorcery

On the flip side, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden lavished praise on Mitchell Starc, calling him a "magician with the pink ball" after his fiery spell dismantled India's batting. Starc finished with a remarkable six-wicket haul for 48 runs, leaving India in disarray.

India's Seamers Stray from Perth’s Path: A Day of Missed Opportunities In the fiery cauldron of the Perth Test, India's seamers were nothing short of masters, their lines and lengths meticulously crafted. They relentlessly targeted the channel outside off stump, sending 47.5% of their deliveries into that sweet spot, and reaped the rewards—7 wickets for just 65 runs. With 31% of their balls aimed at the stumps, and a mere 10.9% straying wide, they kept the Australian batters in check, applying relentless pressure. Hayden, in awe of Starc's mastery, remarked, "He has that scrambled seam delivery that goes across the right-hander, but when he does have that ability – which he did – I must admit I was a little surprised. I’ve never really seen the pink ball swing like that." Hayden explained that Starc’s timing and ability to seize momentum made all the difference. "Mitchell Starc did that in only the way he can – when the lights are like the way they are and with that beautiful-coloured ball in his hand," Hayden added.

But on the first day of the Adelaide Test, the script flipped dramatically. The Indian pacers, so precise just days earlier, seemed to lose their edge. While 45.3% of their deliveries still found the channel outside off stump, their accuracy on the stumps took a sharp nosedive—just 20.3% aimed directly at the heart of the Australian batsmen. Worse still, 21.3% of the balls were sent wide, inviting the batters to leave them alone.

The result? A paltry 1 wicket for 71 runs, a far cry from their Perth dominance. The once-penetrative Indian seam attack now looked vulnerable, unable to sustain the same pressure. This shift in tactics has raised serious concerns: could this misstep cost them the series? The need for refinement has never been clearer.

Australia Takes Control: Starc’s Inswingers and Cummins’ Short Ball

Australia’s domination continued after tea as they reduced India to 82 for four, and then took the remaining six wickets for just 98 runs before the dinner break. Starc’s inswinging deliveries accounted for key wickets, including R. Ashwin and Harshit Rana, while Pat Cummins used the short ball effectively to rattle the lower order.

Hayden offered his insights on Australia’s approach, saying, "I think Australia bowled in two halves. Their first 20 overs were conservative, almost as if they knew the pink ball would start swinging." He credited the turning point to Scott Boland’s precise line and Starc’s explosive spell around the 35th over.

Ten Doeschate Hails Starc’s Swing Bowling Mastery

India’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, joined the chorus of praise for Starc, highlighting his brilliance with the pink ball. "Ash's dismissal was a very good example of why he's so effective with the pink ball," Doeschate remarked, noting the difficulty Indian batters had against Starc's swing. "When you're guessing on both sides, it makes him far more effective," he added. Doeschate recognised Starc as the standout exponent of swing bowling, with his mastery of the pink ball setting him apart.