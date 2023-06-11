Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India eye greatest Test win ever

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India eye greatest Test win ever

India vs Australia Live Score, World Test Championship Final, Day 5:Needing 280 to win with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, India are better placed to lift the trophy

BS Web Team New Delhi
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India eye greatest Test win ever

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Follow Us

WTC Final Live Score, India vs Australia Day 5
Read More

Key Event

3:33 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live: Australia lose review

3:24 PM Jun 23

India start well, add 12 for no wickets

3:00 PM Jun 23

And it begins, the ultimate day of the ultimate Test

2:54 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: How would the pitch play?

2:51 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: What’s the weather going to be like?

2:36 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: A great match coming up

2:31 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: Australia know they are not out yet

2:29 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India on brink of history

2:14 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 5

3:33 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live: Australia lose review

 
Australia have lost one of their reviews as Marnus Labushcagne asked for the review from the captain on a ball that went past the edge of Virat Kohli. Pat Cummins obliged, but the review showed that there was no edge whatsoever. 
 

3:24 PM Jun 23

India start well, add 12 for no wickets

 
The Indian batters have been realistic in their approach, getting 12 runs in the first five overs and not giving any chances to the Australian bowlers.
 
India live score 176/3 in 45 Overs
 

3:00 PM Jun 23

And it begins, the ultimate day of the ultimate Test

 
The camera panned to Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. While the first one looks a bit focused and tensed, Kohli looked all pumped up for the chase, after all, he is the chase master. 
 

2:54 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: How would the pitch play?

 
There have been footmarks already created to help the spinners. The moisture has all dried up and Nathan Lyon would fancy his chances of getting a wicket or two and helping the Aussies get India all out. However, it is still not that difficult to bat at and India would also fancy its chances of getting the 280 runs. 
 
 

2:51 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: What’s the weather going to be like?

 
There is a forecast of rain at around 6 pm Local time which would be around the close of the day’s play, so wouldn’t really matter to the match. For the rest of the chances of precipitation hover around 6 to 10 per cent only. The sun would be out and would bake the pitch to help the reverse swing and bowlers and spinners.
 

2:36 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: A great match coming up

 
280 runs to get, seven wickets in hand and chances of rain to go alongside. All this builds up for a fascinating day of Test Cricket and no one would like to let go of it. 
 

2:31 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: Australia know they are not out yet

 
The Australian side will know that the partnership between Rahane and Kohli is only 71-run strong and can be broken. They have world-class bowlers in captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon. Cameron Green can be utilised well too to try and get the seven wickets and the World Test Championship trophy to their cabinet. 
 

2:29 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India on brink of history

 
Indian team is on the brink of creating history in the biggest Test of it all as they chase 280 on the last day with nearly 90 overs to their disposal and a set pair of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle to help the cause. 
 

2:14 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 5

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Day 5 begins with India at 164/3, needing 280 runs to win the match and championship. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Virat KohliICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs AfghanistanIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamPat CumminsAjinkya RahaneMitchell Starc

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story