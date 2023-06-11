IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India eye greatest Test win ever

WTC Final Live Score, India vs Australia Day 5
Indian team is on the brink of creating history in the biggest Test of it all as they chase 280 on the last day with nearly 90 overs to their disposal and a set pair of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle to help the cause. ,
The Australian side will know that the partnership between Rahane and Kohli is only 71-run strong and can be broken. They have world-class bowlers in captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon. Cameron Green can be utilised well too to try and get the seven wickets and the World Test Championship trophy to their cabinet.
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 5
| Fourth Innings
| Runs
| Wickets
| Fourth Innings
| Day- 05
| India Batting
| 176
| 03
| Australia Bowling
| Session-01
| Virat Kohli
| 48
| 00
| Pat Cummins
| Runs to Win- 168
| Ajinkya Rahane
| 29
| 01
| Scott Boland
| Overs- 45
,
,
All this builds up for a fascinating day of Test Cricket and no one would like to let go of it. ,
WTC Final, AUS vs IND Toss
,
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss against Australia’s Pat Cummins and has decided to bowl first at the Oval in London.,
,
India playing 11
,
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,
Australia playing 11
,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon,