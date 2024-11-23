IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks McCullum's decade-old Test sixes record

India’s young opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, showcased his mantle in Test cricket by breaking the long-standing record for the most sixes in a calendar year. On Day 2 of the ongoing Perth Test against Australia, Jaiswal scored his 34th six of the year in Test cricket, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s record of 33 sixes set a decade ago in 2014.

Jaiswal’s total of 34 sixes now places him at the top of the leaderboard for most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket. McCullum’s 33 sixes from 2014, once a symbol of power-hitting in the longest format, have now been surpassed. England’s Ben Stokes, with 26 sixes in 2022, holds the third spot. Former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag, both of whom struck 22 sixes each in 2005 and 2008, follow closely.

Most sixes in Test cricket in the calendar year

Player Country No. of sixes Year Yashasvi Jaiswal India 34 2024 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 33 2014 Ben Stokes England 26 2022 Adam Gilchrist Australia 22 2005 Virender Sehwag India 22 2008 Andrew Flintoff England 21 2004 Ben Stokes England 21 2016 Rishabh Pant India 21 2022 Matthew Hayden Australia 20 2001 Matthew Hayden Australia 20 2003 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan 20 2015 Rohit Sharma India 20 2019

Partnership with KL Rahul on Day 2

On Day 2, Jaiswal formed a solid opening partnership with KL Rahul, guiding India to 172/0 by the close of play. The pair added 172 runs without losing a wicket, marking India’s best opening stand in Australia since the 2004 Sydney Test, where Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra put on 123 runs.

India’s record for the highest-ever opening partnership in Australia still belongs to Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who combined for a 191-run stand in Sydney in 1986.

By the end of the day, Jaiswal was unbeaten on 90 off 193 balls, while Rahul stood firm at 62* off 153 balls. The 172-run partnership between the two has given India a commanding 218-run lead, positioning the visitors strongly in the match. (With PTI inputs)