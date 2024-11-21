Kapil to Bumrah: Top five best bowling performances by Indians in Australia

ALSO READ: Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming India and Australia are all set to take each other on in the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting Friday, November 22, at Perth. India will aim to complete the hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia, while Australia will hope to finally get their hands on the coveted trophy after four back-to-back losses, including two on their own home soil.

However, if India want to retain the trophy, they need their bowlers to step up to the plate, give their best, and shoulder the burden of getting the team over the line. There is no shortage of Indian bowlers running rampage in Australia, as from Kapil Dev to Jasprit Bumrah, all have made Australia get down on their knees at one time or another. So, here we have the list of the top five bowling performances by Indian bowlers on Australian soil over the years. Take a look:

Kapil Dev: 8 for 106

The Haryana Hurricane, Kapil Dev, sent ripples through the Australian batting line-up in the second innings of the 1985 Adelaide Test with his fiery spell of 8 for 106 in the first innings, which set the stage for India to secure a draw against the home team.

Anil Kumble: 8 for 141

Anil Kumble showcased his brilliance with the ball during the 2004 Sydney Test, taking 8 for 141 in the first innings. His valiant effort, though not enough for a win, played a crucial role in India securing a hard-fought draw against the Aussies.

Jasprit Bumrah: 6 for 33

Jasprit Bumrah decimated the Australian batting line-up in the 2018 Boxing Day Test at Melbourne with his exceptional spell of 6 for 33 in the first innings. His performance set up a historic victory for India, paving the way for a memorable series win Down Under.

Ajit Agarkar: 6 for 41

Ajit Agarkar stunned Australia with a sensational spell of 6 for 41 in the second innings of the 2003 Adelaide Test. His match-winning performance helped India achieve a remarkable four-wicket victory on Australian soil.

BS Chandrasekhar: 6 for 52