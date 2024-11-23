From Jaiswal to Travis Head: Batters who have hit most sixes in 2024

The game of cricket is all about who scores the most runs on the given day, whether it is a T20 game, an ODI match or a Test match. Batters all over the world try to take less ball to score maximum runs. The best way to do it? Hit a six which gets you the maximum number of runs in one single ball.

The calendar year of 2024 has witnessed many batters hit mammoth sixes across the globe to give their teams a fiery push in games. Here are the batters with the most number of maximums in 2024 so far.

Most sixes hit in a calendar year (2024) Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Babar Hayat (HKG) 2024-2024 27 23 2 651 110 31 474 137.34 1 3 3 31 50 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2024-2024 30 31 - 1075 121 34.67 1076 99.9 3 7 4 84 50 TM Head (AUS) 2024-2024 25 28 2 989 154* 38.03 781 126.63 2 4 4 115 48 YBK Jaiswal (IND) 2024-2024 19 29 2 1412 214* 52.29 1630 86.62 2 9 1 161 48 AGS Gous (USA) 2024-2024 28 27 2 850 81 34 625 136 - 8 1 79 44 K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN) 2024-2024 20 20 3 860 109* 50.58 569 151.14 1 6 - 67 43 RG Sharma (IND) 2024-2024 25 35 3 1123 131 35.09 1219 92.12 3 7 3 128 42 KIC Asalanka (SL) 2024-2024 34 32 6 947 101 36.42 864 109.6 1 6 4 70 39 N Pooran (WI) 2024-2024 17 17 2 443 98 29.53 302 146.68 - 2 1 22 38 M Levitt (NED) 2024-2024 27 26 1 748 135 29.92 628 119.1 1 5 4 76 38 HG Munsey (SCOT) 2024-2024 18 18 1 704 91 41.41 565 124.6 - 4 - 70 36 A Johnson (CAN) 2024-2024 28 28 - 592 74 21.14 552 107.24 - 4 4 65 36 LS Livingstone (ENG) 2024-2024 24 18 5 550 124* 42.3 386 142.48 1 2 2 33 35 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 2024-2024 25 25 2 731 100 31.78 633 115.48 1 4 3 61 35 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 2024-2024 28 27 5 784 81 35.63 589 133.1 - 5 1 51 35 Sahil Chauhan (EST) 2024-2024 11 10 3 364 144* 52 176 206.81 1 1 1 21 34 R Sandaruwan (KUW) 2024-2024 20 20 1 516 102* 27.15 338 152.66 1 3 2 39 34 BKG Mendis (SL) 2024-2024 43 48 4 1620 143 36.81 1706 94.95 2 10 2 172 34 SE Rutherford (WI) 2024-2024 24 20 8 548 80 45.66 433 126.55 - 6 2 37 33 CV Anto (KUW) 2024-2024 18 18 4 431 75 30.78 263 163.87 - 2 - 30 32

While Hong Kong's Babar Hayat is currently the batter with most sixes in 2024, the list also includes some other big names such as Australia's big hitter Travis Head and India's yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as well. The best of these players' six hitting capabilities is seen in the shortest format of the game i.e, T20 cricket. Domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League among others showcase some fine displays of power hitting and gets the fans on the edge of their seats more often than not every year.