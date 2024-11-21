Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

It promises to be a strategic battle between two premier fast bowlers. Cummins, an established leader, has mastered the art of captaincy, while the first Test in Perth marks only the second time Bumrah will captain India in Test cricket. The much-awaited India tour of Australia 2024-25 kicks off on Friday, with stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah leading Team India at Optus Stadium in Perth against Pat Cummins’ Australia. This is going to be the first time when India are playing a five-match Test series in Australia after the series was Border-Gavaskar Trophy It promises to be a strategic battle between two premier fast bowlers. Cummins, an established leader, has mastered the art of captaincy, while the first Test in Perth marks only the second time Bumrah will captain India in Test cricket.

The last time Bumrah led India in a Test match, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, the team fell short, losing to England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in 2022. Notably, Bumrah becomes only the fifth visiting fast bowler to captain a Test match in Australia.

Fast bowlers who captained visiting teams in Australia:

- Gubby Allen (1936)

- Bob Willis (1982)

- Imran Khan (1983)

- Wasim Akram (1995)

- Courtney Walsh (1996)

- Jasprit Bumrah (2024*)

India's Playing XI updates

India are set to field KL Rahul as an opener, while Devdutt Padikkal is expected to bat at number three, stepping in for the injured Shubman Gill.

In the bowling department, the management is likely to hand Test debuts to all-rounder Nitish Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana. Additionally, R Ashwin is expected to be the lone spinner in India’s playing XI for the first Test.

Australia’s line-up

For Australia, Nathan McSweeney is set to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja.

Australia vs India playing 11 for 1st test

Australia playing 11 (probable): Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran/KL Rahul, KL Rahul/Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Harshit Rana.

Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 107

Australia won: 45

India won: 32

Tied: 1

India home Test wins vs Australia: 23

Australia home Test wins vs India: 30

India away Test wins vs Australia: 9

Australia away Test wins vs India: 14

Australia vs India Test squads

India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C) (Not available for 1st Test), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Australia vs India 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the Australia vs India 1st test match take place?

The Australia vs India 1st test match will begin on Friday, November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

At what time will the IND vs AUS 1st test live toss take place on November 22, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the Australia vs India 1st test will take place at 7:20 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and India 1st test start on November 22?

The AUS vs IND 1st test will begin at 7:50 AM IST in Perth.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia 1st test match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs India 1st test match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.