IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant marks comeback with 6th Test hundred in Chennai

Returning to Test cricket after a gap of 634 days, India's Rishabh Pant has scored his sixth Test hundred against Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Pant's 124-ball hundred came at a time when India was extending their lead on day three of the Test. His century included his trademark hitting, which was greeted by the Chepauk crowd.
The 26-year-old has equalled legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni's record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.
|Rishabh Pant Test hundreds
|S. No.
|Date
|Score
|Against
|Venue
|1
|September 11, 2018
|114
|England
|The Oval, London
|2
|January 4, 2019
|159*
|Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia
|3
|March 5, 2021
|101
|England
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|4
|January 13, 2022
|100*
|South Africa
|Newlands, Cape Town
|5
|July 1, 2022
|146
|England
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|6
|September 22, 2024
|109
|Bangladesh
|M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eleven boundaries and four sixes included in his ton show how Pant likes to stick to his game, no matter what the format is. Rishabh Pant continued to build on India's lead, which had already gone past the 450-run mark at that moment. His batting partner, Shubman Gill, is also on his way to a hundred as the duo has been batting well since the start of the day's play.
The wicketkeeper-batter later got dismissed by Mehidy Hasan in the 56th over on 109 runs. His innings was appreciated by everyone around the ground.