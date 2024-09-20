IND vs BAN: Top test wicket-takers from Team India and Bangladesh in India





Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here India and Bangladesh are all set to take on each other in what will be only the third Test series between the two sides on Indian soil, starting on Thursday, September 19. The first of the two-match series will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while the second Test will be played at Green Park in Kanpur. This will also be only the ninth overall Test series between India and Bangladesh.

The current bowling attack of both the teams consists some of the biggest names of Test cricket. In the announced squad for India. Ashwin leads the wicket takers chart on Indian soil with 363 wickets, followed up by Jadeja (213) and Axar patel (47). For Bangaldesh, Taijul Islam is number one with four wickets, followed by Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan wioth three wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan, who have only played one test in India had two wickets under his belt. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India

1. Ravichandran Ashwin (363 wickets)

To no one’s surprise, the name at the helm of the top wicket-takers in India from the current Indian squad is Ravichandran Ashwin. Over a decade-long career, the spin maestro has played 60 Tests in India, picking up 363 wickets with an average of 21.15. Ashwin has 28 five-wicket hauls in an innings and six ten-wicket hauls in a match in India.

2. Ravindra Jadeja (213 wickets)

Second on the list is Ashwin’s partner in crime, Ravindra Jadeja. The duo have helped India win numerous matches by sharing all ten wickets amongst themselves. Jadeja has picked up 213 wickets in 44 matches with an average of 26.49. The impressive record also includes 11 five-wicket hauls in an innings and two ten-wicket hauls in a match.

3. Axar Patel (47 wickets)

India’s 2024 T20 World Cup finals hero, Axar Patel, has also proved his mettle in Test cricket ever since he made his debut in 2021. The spinner has picked up 47 wickets in just 12 Test matches in India with an impressive average of 18.65. He also has five five-wicket hauls in an innings and one ten-wicket haul in a match to his name.

4. Kuldeep Yadav (35 wickets)

The chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav, made his Test debut in 2017, but rarely featured in the playing eleven due to the presence of R Ashwin and R Jadeja in the squad. However, whenever he was picked, he proved why he should be part of the playing eleven. The spinner has picked up 35 wickets in just 8 Tests he played in India, with an average of 21.82. He also has two five-wicket hauls in an innings to his name. Despite not getting chances earlier, he is a regular member of the current Test setup and is expected to be India’s trump card in the upcoming Test season.

5. Jasprit Bumrah (33 wickets)

One of India’s best pacers to ever play, Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2021. He made his international debut in 2015 but was kept away from Test cricket to avoid him getting injured due to his unorthodox bowling style. However, once he came onto the scene, he took the world by storm. In his short Test career, he has featured in eight Test matches for India on their home soil. He has picked up 33 wickets with an average of 16.36, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Bangladesh

1. Taijul Islam (4 wickets)

Before the upcoming series, Bangladesh had featured in only two Test series in India. Their bowlers do not have much to show, as in both series their bowlers failed to make an impact. Despite that, Taijul Islam was able to pick up four wickets in the three games he played in India with an average of 96.25.

2. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3 wickets)

The spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be only the second bowler alongside Taijul Islam in the upcoming series to feature in all three Test matches Bangladesh have played so far in India. However, the spinner was only able to pick up three wickets with a disastrous average of 107.33, making his visits to India not so memorable.

3. Taskin Ahmed (3 wickets)

The pacer, while only featuring in a single Test for Bangladesh in India, was able to pick up three wickets with the best average among all Bangladeshi bowlers in the current squad, i.e., 56.66.

4. Shakib Al Hasan (2 wickets)

Perhaps the biggest name in the history of Bangladesh cricket, Shakib Al Hasan has proved his class all over the world, including his recent outing in Pakistan, which saw Bangladesh secure a historic maiden Test series win against Pakistan. However, that was not the case when the spinner visited India in 2019 in the only Test he has played in the country. He was only able to pick up two wickets at an average of 77 and was unable to leave any impact during his outing on Indian soil.

