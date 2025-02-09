IND vs ENG 2nd ODI interrupted due to failure of floodlights in Cuttack

The 2nd ODI between India and Eng;and has been interrupted due to a technical issue with one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. With India chasing 305 in the 2nd innings, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have given India a steady start with skipper Rohit hitting some big shots in the beginning of the powerplay as well.The 7th over brought the interruption as one of the floodlights started flickering and then went completely off. While the technicians seemed to have fixed it at one point, the flickering started again and saw the players leaving the field after 6.1 overs with India 48 for no loss at the moment.Fans were delighted to see Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hitting the sixes and fours again at the beginning of the innings after the 'Hitman' was sent back tot he pavilion on just 2 runs in the 1st ODI and was under constant criticism from the pundits for his poor form in international cricket over multiple formats in recent matches.