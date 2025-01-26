IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma explains how he remained calm during death overs

After playing a pivotal role in India’s thrilling win against England in the 2nd T20 International, Tilak Varma opened up about his experience in the match, reflecting on his journey, his mindset during the tense final overs, and the vital leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ: Wanted to take on England's best as others too will feel pressure: Tilak Tilak credited his career turnaround to Suryakumar’s decision to promote him to the No. 3 position during their series in South Africa. "When Surya bhai gave me that No. 3 position, it was a turning point for me," Tilak shared. He thanked Suryakumar for showing faith in him, further stating that he’s now ready to bat at any position, providing the flexibility that helps the team. "Wherever I am needed, I am there. The flexibility is good, and I am adapting well to it."

Reflecting on the high-pressure moments of the match, Tilak recalled the advice from Gautam Gambhir, who emphasized staying calm when the team needed just a few runs per over. "He told me, 'Your role is very crucial. Stay till the end, get boundaries, and take singles. If you stay till the end, we win the game,'" Tilak shared. This guidance, paired with his own belief in himself, helped him stay composed in the final overs.

Tilak also spoke about working on his batting composure and strike rate. "My forward game is good. If I hit a run on the pick-up shot or the bouncer, it becomes difficult for the bowler," he explained, adding that he has been working on this aspect, which has helped improve his overall performance. Tilak remaining calm under pressure

When wickets began to fall at the other end, Tilak felt the pressure mounting but kept his calm. He shared a moment where Arshdeep Singh expressed confidence in hitting, but Tilak decided to take on the spinner, Adil Rashid, while advising Arshdeep to focus on defending against Archer. "If you see a bouncer, just bend down," Tilak said, recalling the strategy they discussed. Tilak praised Ravi Bishnoi for his invaluable contributions with the bat, noting his important boundaries in the final stages.

Tilak also showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, India’s stand-in captain, who played a vital role in keeping the team cohesive and motivated. "Suryakumar maintains such a strong bond with all the players, especially the new ones," Tilak said, acknowledging the captain's ability to connect with everyone, both on and off the field. This bond, he believes, makes a significant difference, as it fosters a comfortable and supportive atmosphere within the team.

Tilak’s insights reveal his maturity and adaptability, qualities that are sure to make him a key player for India in the future.