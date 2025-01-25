Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who has scored more hundreds in Ranji Trophy?

The Indian cricket team has suffered a steep decline in Test cricket in recent times. After losing the home series to New Zealand 0-3, they were beaten roundly by Australia in the away series 1-3. These failures have led to serious scrutiny of Indian players’ approach to red-ball cricket, with senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli facing the most criticism. Amidst the team’s losses, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket have consistently failed to lead with personal performances, registering a string of poor innings.

Now, to regain their form ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy starting next month, both Sharma and Kohli have decided to end their hiatus from domestic cricket, returning to the dry pitches of India in an attempt to recover their touch and form.

Rohit marked his return with Mumbai’s recently concluded match against Jammu and Kashmir, while Kohli took the field for Delhi in their match against Railways. With all the talk around their return to domestic cricket dominating the headlines, it is a good time to assess how the two players have performed in their Ranji careers so far, especially when it comes to the century mark. So, between the duo, who has recorded the most centuries in Ranji Trophy? Let’s take a look.

Rohit vs Virat: Ranji Trophy hundreds

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Who scored more centuries in Ranji Trophy? Both players made their Ranji debut during the 2006-07 season. However, the current Indian skipper has more overall appearances in India’s premier red-ball domestic tournament. Rohit has represented Mumbai in 10 different seasons, from 2006-07 to 2015-16, during which he played 42 matches and scored 14 centuries. On the other hand, Virat has played for Delhi in only six seasons, during which he featured in 23 matches and has five centuries to his name.

Rohit’s best Ranji Trophy seasons were 2008-09 and 2012-13, in which he scored three centuries each, whereas Virat’s best Ranji seasons have been 2007-08 and 2011-12, where he scored two centuries each.

Rohit vs Kohli: Ranji Trophy hundreds (season-wise)