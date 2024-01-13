Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

Playing for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Jurel scored 429 runs in only four matches at an average of 71 and with a best score of 249 to his name

Dhruv Jurel selected for India Test team. Photo: Dhruv Jurel
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

5 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
Dhruv Jurel burst onto the scene with a brilliant 34 against Chennai Super Kings for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. However, his fame came from his role as an impact player in Dharamsala where he led the Royals to a win over the Punjab Kings. Jurel, then 21, was now a name in the minds of the people as a finisher, something that India has been on the lookout for perennially. That was in May 2023. Cut to January 2024 and Jurel is named, not in India's T20 squad, but in the Test squad as his maiden call-up to the national side. 

Jurel's Test Call-Up Not a Surprise

Dhruv Jurel's career Timeline 

Year Achivements
2015 Hit 21-ball century in Agra tournament
2018-19 Hit 736 runs in 11 innings of Cooch Behar Trophy for Uttar Pradesh
2020 Selected as Vice-Captain of India U-19 team for 2020 U-19 World Cup
2022-23 Scored 429 runs in only four matches at an average of 71
May 2023 IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals, scores quick runs
July 2023 Selected in Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup
September 2023 Selected in Emergis Asia Cups India A side
December 2023 Scored 69 on Indai A tour of South Africa
January 2024 Selected in India Test squad

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

