IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

Grew up with a real hero #KargilVijayDiwas— Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) July 26, 2023
|Year
|Achivements
|2015
|Hit 21-ball century in Agra tournament
|2018-19
|Hit 736 runs in 11 innings of Cooch Behar Trophy for Uttar Pradesh
|2020
|Selected as Vice-Captain of India U-19 team for 2020 U-19 World Cup
|2022-23
|Scored 429 runs in only four matches at an average of 71
|May 2023
|IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals, scores quick runs
|July 2023
|Selected in Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup
|September 2023
|Selected in Emergis Asia Cups India A side
|December 2023
|Scored 69 on Indai A tour of South Africa
|January 2024
|Selected in India Test squad