IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Bengaluru weather hourly forecast and rain prediction

Team India are all set to take on New Zealand in the 1st of the 3 Test matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting from October 16. However, the players and fans could be in for some interruption during the day's play due to the inclement Bengaluru weather.
With heavy rains in the morning not allowing both sets of players to train just a day ahead of the 1st Test, the weather forecasts have predicted that rain could play spoilsport on Day 1 of the match. However, there is respite for the fans, as the spell of rain is predicted to pass as the day progresses.
Rohit Sharma and his men experienced similar conditions when they faced Bangladesh in the 2nd Test in Kanpur where play was washed out for the first 2 days. However, Team India had managed to scrape out a win at the end of Day 5 and will hope to have a similar result thsi time round.
According to Accuweather.com, there is a 51 per cent chance of rainfall, starting at 1 PM IST in Bengaluru.
The weather prediction further shows that the chances of rainfall will lower significantly after 3 PM IST, but the overcast conditions will prevail. There is no prediction of a thunderstorm from 3 PM to 6 PM IST, with chances of precipitation below 50 per cent during the same period.
Can bad light stop the day's play?
With overcast conditions throughout the day's play, the floodlights will probably be used after tea, while bad light could interrupt proceedings as the day progresses too.