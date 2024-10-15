IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Bengaluru weather hourly forecast and rain prediction

Team India are all set to take on New Zealand in the 1st of the 3 Test matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting from October 16. However, the players and fans could be in for some interruption during the day's play due to the inclement Bengaluru weather.

With heavy rains in the morning not allowing both sets of players to train just a day ahead of the 1st Test, the weather forecasts have predicted that rain could play spoilsport on Day 1 of the match. However, there is respite for the fans, as the spell of rain is predicted to pass as the day progresses.



Rohit Sharma and his men experienced similar conditions when they faced Bangladesh in the 2nd Test in Kanpur where play was washed out for the first 2 days. However, Team India had managed to scrape out a win at the end of Day 5 and will hope to have a similar result thsi time round.

