ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule and Indian squad

The 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup is set to commence on Friday, October 18, in Oman. The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four teams each. Every team will play one match against the other three members of their group, with the top two teams from each group booking their place in the semi-finals. The winner of those two semi-finals will then face each other in the final to crown the ultimate champions.

Afghanistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Hong Kong are the four teams in Group A, while India A, Oman, UAE and Pakistan Shaheens are the four teams in Group B. Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with two titles each, are the most successful teams in the history of the competition, while India also has one title to their name. The ten-day tournament will begin on Friday, October 18, with a Group A clash between Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, and the final match on Sunday, October 27.

2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Full Schedule

Match Teams Date Time (IST) Match 1 BN-A vs HK 18-Oct 14:30 Match 2 SL-A vs AF-A 18-Oct 19:00 Match 3 UAE vs OMA 19-Oct 14:30 Match 4 IND-A vs PK-A 19-Oct 19:00 Match 5 SL-A vs HK 20-Oct 14:30 Match 6 BN-A vs AF-A 20-Oct 19:00 Match 7 PK-A vs OMA 21-Oct 14:30 Match 8 IND-A vs UAE 21-Oct 19:00 Match 9 AF-A vs HK 22-Oct 14:30 Match 10 SL-A vs BN-A 22-Oct 19:00 Match 11 PK-A vs UAE 23-Oct 14:30 Match 12 IND-A vs OMA 23-Oct 19:00 Semi-Final 1 TBC vs TBC 25-Oct 14:30 Semi-Final 2 TBC vs TBC 25-Oct 19:00 Final TBC vs TBC 27-Oct 19:00

2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India A squad

According to the official announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tilak Verma will be seen leading the 15-member India A squad in the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.

India A full squad: Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, Rasik Salam



2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details

When will India A play their first match in the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup?

India A will start their campaign in the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Saturday, October 19, against Pakistan Shaheens.

What time will the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India A and Pakistan Shaheens begin on October 19?

The 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India A and Pakistan Shaheens will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup matches in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup matches in India?

The 2024 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.