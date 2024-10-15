IND vs NZ: New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of Test series with injury

New Zealand pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India, starting from October 16, with a knee injury. Uncapped bowler Jacob Duffy has been named as his replacement and will fly out to the subcontinent for the 1st Test in Bengaluru.



ALSO READ: All you need to know about India vs New Zealand Test series Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the New Zealand Cricket release, "scans revealed a tear to his meniscus", due to which his travel plans to India were delayed. The release also stated that "a plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course."

Sears' replacement, Duffy, has played 6 ODIs and 14 T20I matches for the Kiwis and has 299 first-class wickets as well.



Coach Gary Stead on body blow ahead of IND vs NZ 1st Test

"We're obviously disappointed for Ben, who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option. It remains to be seen how long we'll be without him for, but we're hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

When asked about Duffy's call-up, Stead said, "It's an exciting opportunity for Jacob, who has been around the squad before. With three Tests ahead of us, he has every chance of making his Test debut. Jacob's recent experience playing for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship certainly pushed his place. His performances in white-ball cricket for the BLACKCAPS have always been impressive, and we're confident he'll be able to contribute if called upon."



New Zealand will take on India in a 3-match Test series starting on October 16 in Bengaluru.