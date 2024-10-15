Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

After thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test, England will return to Multan for the second Test on Tuesday, October 15, and aim to secure the series with one match to spare. Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has won the toss and decided to bat first against England again.

The visitors, with the help of Joe Root (262) and Harry Brook (317), scored 837 runs in the first innings of the first Test, which was a little too much for Pakistan, who finished the match with 556 and 220 all out in the first and second innings respectively, continuing their poor run in home Tests. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To the shock of Pakistani fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to rest star batter Babar Azam for the rest of the series, meaning the former skipper will be unavailable for the second Test against England. Meanwhile, England, who have already announced their playing XI for the second Test, will have their regular skipper Ben Stokes back in the side.

Pakistan vs England playing 11 for 2nd Test

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir



Pakistan vs England head-to-head in Tests

In head-to-head records in Test cricket, Joe Root’s England have a significant advantage over Shan Masood’s Pakistan.

Total matches: 90

90 Pakistan won: 21

21 England won: 30

30 Draw: 39

Pakistan vs England Test squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mir Hamza

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?



The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will start on Tuesday, October 15.

At what time will the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live toss take place on October 15?



The live toss for the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test will take place at 10 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Pakistan vs England 2nd Test start on October 15?



The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST in Multan.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match in India?



The live telecast of the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match in India?



The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.