India need attacking mindset to take wickets vs West Indies, says Tilak

India need to hunt for wickets rather than containing a power-packed West Indies batting line-up, vice-captain Tilak Varma said on Tuesday, stressing the importance of bowling plan execution as the hosts look to seal the five-match T20 International series in the fourth game itself.

India are 2-1 ahead in the series and a win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead, while the visitors will be eager to draw level.

The West Indies demonstrated their batting firepower by chasing down India's 249 in the second T20I, with skipper Shai Hope smashing a 45-ball 102.

Tilak said India ill afford to relax against a side whose power-hitting extends till the last batter in the line-up.

"The West Indies are a really good side, especially in T20 format. They play so much franchise cricket, so they know how to play this format. The power they have is unbelievable," Tilak said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "Everyone can hit the ball. It is not just the openers, number three or four. All their players can strike the ball, and even the 11th batter can come in and hit. Until all 10 wickets fall, the game is not over. We cannot relax." India's bowling unit came under scrutiny after the second match defeat. The visitors capitalised in the powerplay to pull off a remarkable chase.

The 23-year-old Tilak said the team had reviewed its defensive approach in that match, with head coach Gautam Gambhir encouraging the bowlers to be more aggressive and to attack for wickets instead of allowing the opposition to dictate terms. "Initially, in the second game, we did not go for wickets. We were slightly defensive when they (West Indies) were scoring runs. But after that, as a team, Gautam (Gambhir) sir also mentioned that we can go for wickets and show that aggression," he said. India bounced back with a 14-run win in the third T20I in Indore, restricting the West Indies to 209 despite another late assault from the visitors.

Tilak said the team would look to build on that performance, with a better execution of plans against an opposition capable of changing the course of a match within a few overs. With India's top batters in good form, the middle order has had limited opportunities. Tilak, who has scored 443 runs in 13 T20I innings at number three with the help of two centuries at an average of 55.37 and a strike rate of 169.73, said he was ready to adapt to the team's requirements. "I love batting at number three, and I have said that many times. I always want that pressure. When the team needs me, I want to step up," he said.

"If quick wickets fall, I can take my time and take the game deep. But if the openers or the top three batters have batted until the 14th or 15th over, I know how to change the gears from the first ball." The re-laid pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer a different challenge from the venue's usual surface. Tilak said India would assess the conditions before deciding on their approach with the bat. "You cannot go all out from the first ball without assessing the conditions. In one-day cricket, you can take five or six balls to understand the wicket, but in T20 cricket, you have only one or two balls before you need to get going," he said.

"Haven't seen the track yet but will see how the conditions behave initially and go accordingly. It is a fresh soil track, so let's see how it goes." Tilak also explained his run-out in the previous match after he and Axar Patel mistakenly thought that a shot towards deep backward square leg had reached the boundary. The confusion followed Axar's flick towards the leg-side boundary, with the West Indies fielder diving to stop the ball. Tilak thought the ball had crossed the rope and began walking away from his crease, while Axar initially shared the same impression. The ball, however, remained in play, and the West Indies fielders threw it back to complete the run-out at the bowler's end as Axar returned safely to his crease.

"Both Axar and I felt the same way. We thought it was a boundary, which is why I was walking. Unfortunately, the ball was thrown to Axar's end, and he was shown the ball," Tilak said. "I did not see the ball. I thought it had gone for four, so I was walking. But these things happen in cricket." The fourth T20I will also be a special occasion for Tilak, who is set to play in front of his home crowd. He said he was looking forward to the experience, with several Sunrisers Hyderabad players, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy, also part of the Indian squad.