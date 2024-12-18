India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here The Gabba, Brisbane, often regarded as a fortress for Australia, has witnessed some memorable fourth-innings run-chases in Test cricket. At the top of the list stands India’s remarkable 329/7 against Australia on January 15, 2021. Chasing 328 runs, India scripted history, scoring at 3.39 runs per over (RPO) to seal a victory that ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue.

The hosts Australia features heavily on the list, with the second-highest successful chase recorded on November 9, 1951. Australia chased down 236 runs against the West Indies, finishing at 236/7 in 85.7 overs, with a modest scoring rate of 2.06 RPO.

The third spot also belongs to Australia, when they comfortably chased 219 against the West Indies on November 28, 1975, reaching 219/2 at a brisk 2.92 RPO. Another notable chase came on November 26, 1982, when Australia secured a target of 188 against England, finishing at 190/3 with an RPO of 3.12.

A modern highlight occurred on November 23, 2017, when Australia’s openers dominated England, finishing 173/0 in 50 overs while chasing 170, scoring at 3.46 RPO.

England’s best effort at Brisbane came on December 1, 1978, when they successfully chased 170 against Australia, ending at 170/3 in 53.5 overs.