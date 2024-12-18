India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

The Gabba, Brisbane, often regarded as a fortress for Australia, has witnessed some memorable fourth-innings run-chases in Test cricket. At the top of the list stands India’s remarkable 329/7 against Australia on January 15, 2021. Chasing 328 runs, India scripted history, scoring at 3.39 runs per over (RPO) to seal a victory that ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue. Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
The hosts Australia features heavily on the list, with the second-highest successful chase recorded on November 9, 1951. Australia chased down 236 runs against the West Indies, finishing at 236/7 in 85.7 overs, with a modest scoring rate of 2.06 RPO.
The third spot also belongs to Australia, when they comfortably chased 219 against the West Indies on November 28, 1975, reaching 219/2 at a brisk 2.92 RPO. Another notable chase came on November 26, 1982, when Australia secured a target of 188 against England, finishing at 190/3 with an RPO of 3.12.
A modern highlight occurred on November 23, 2017, when Australia’s openers dominated England, finishing 173/0 in 50 overs while chasing 170, scoring at 3.46 RPO.
England’s best effort at Brisbane came on December 1, 1978, when they successfully chased 170 against Australia, ending at 170/3 in 53.5 overs.
Other standout chases include Australia’s 157/0 against England on November 23, 1990, and their rapid 130/6 against India on December 17, 2014, where they achieved the target of 128 at an impressive 5.61 RPO.
|Highest successful run-chase in Brisbane Test histpry
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|RPO
|Opposition
|Start Date
|India
|329/7
|97
|328
|3.39
|v Australia
|15 Jan 2021
|Australia
|236/7
|85
|236
|2.06
|v West Indies
|9 Nov 1951
|Australia
|219/2
|56
|219
|2.92
|v West Indies
|28 Nov 1975
|Australia
|190/3
|60.5
|188
|3.12
|v England
|26 Nov 1982
|Australia
|173/0
|50
|170
|3.46
|v England
|23 Nov 2017
|England
|170/3
|53.5
|170
|2.37
|v Australia
|1 Dec 1978
|England
|162/4
|79.4
|160
|2.03
|v Australia
|10 Feb 1933
|Australia
|157/0
|46
|157
|3.41
|v England
|23 Nov 1990
|Australia
|147/2
|51
|147
|2.12
|v England
|5 Dec 1958
|Australia
|130/6
|23.1
|128
|5.61
|v India
|17 Dec 2014
|Australia
|97/1
|32.1
|94
|3.01
|v New Zealand
|4 Dec 1987
|Australia
|74/0
|14.2
|74
|5.16
|v Pakistan
|5 Nov 1999
|England
|77/3
|22.3
|75
|3.42
|v Australia
|14 Nov 1986
|Australia
|63/0
|21.3
|63
|2.93
|v New Zealand
|28 Nov 1980
|West Indies
|63/1
|19.1
|63
|3.28
|v Australia
|18 Nov 1988
|Australia
|58/0
|24.5
|56
|2.33
|v India
|29 Nov 1991
|West Indies
|26/2
|9.1
|23
|2.83
|v Australia
|23 Nov 1984
|Australia
|19/1
|2.2
|19
|8.14
|v New Zealand
|1 Dec 2011
|Australia
|3/0
|2.2
|3
|1.28
|v Pakistan
|27 Nov 1981