India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

India's 329 runs chase during India tour of Australia 2020-21 is the highest successful run-chase in Test matches at The Gabba in Brisbane

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
The Gabba, Brisbane, often regarded as a fortress for Australia, has witnessed some memorable fourth-innings run-chases in Test cricket. At the top of the list stands India’s remarkable 329/7 against Australia on January 15, 2021. Chasing 328 runs, India scripted history, scoring at 3.39 runs per over (RPO) to seal a victory that ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
 
The hosts Australia features heavily on the list, with the second-highest successful chase recorded on November 9, 1951. Australia chased down 236 runs against the West Indies, finishing at 236/7 in 85.7 overs, with a modest scoring rate of 2.06 RPO.
 
The third spot also belongs to Australia, when they comfortably chased 219 against the West Indies on November 28, 1975, reaching 219/2 at a brisk 2.92 RPO. Another notable chase came on November 26, 1982, when Australia secured a target of 188 against England, finishing at 190/3 with an RPO of 3.12.
 
A modern highlight occurred on November 23, 2017, when Australia’s openers dominated England, finishing 173/0 in 50 overs while chasing 170, scoring at 3.46 RPO.
 
England’s best effort at Brisbane came on December 1, 1978, when they successfully chased 170 against Australia, ending at 170/3 in 53.5 overs.
 
Other standout chases include Australia’s 157/0 against England on November 23, 1990, and their rapid 130/6 against India on December 17, 2014, where they achieved the target of 128 at an impressive 5.61 RPO. 
Highest successful run-chase in Brisbane Test histpry
Team Score Overs Target RPO Opposition Start Date
India 329/7 97 328 3.39 v Australia 15 Jan 2021
Australia 236/7 85 236 2.06 v West Indies 9 Nov 1951
Australia 219/2 56 219 2.92 v West Indies 28 Nov 1975
Australia 190/3 60.5 188 3.12 v England 26 Nov 1982
Australia 173/0 50 170 3.46 v England 23 Nov 2017
England 170/3 53.5 170 2.37 v Australia 1 Dec 1978
England 162/4 79.4 160 2.03 v Australia 10 Feb 1933
Australia 157/0 46 157 3.41 v England 23 Nov 1990
Australia 147/2 51 147 2.12 v England 5 Dec 1958
Australia 130/6 23.1 128 5.61 v India 17 Dec 2014
Australia 97/1 32.1 94 3.01 v New Zealand 4 Dec 1987
Australia 74/0 14.2 74 5.16 v Pakistan 5 Nov 1999
England 77/3 22.3 75 3.42 v Australia 14 Nov 1986
Australia 63/0 21.3 63 2.93 v New Zealand 28 Nov 1980
West Indies 63/1 19.1 63 3.28 v Australia 18 Nov 1988
Australia 58/0 24.5 56 2.33 v India 29 Nov 1991
West Indies 26/2 9.1 23 2.83 v Australia 23 Nov 1984
Australia 19/1 2.2 19 8.14 v New Zealand 1 Dec 2011
Australia 3/0 2.2 3 1.28 v Pakistan 27 Nov 1981
 
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

