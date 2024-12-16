Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Match resumes after rain delay; Carey hits 50

India vs Australia live weather updates: The rain is expected to disrupt the match today. Intermittent showers continue to lash Brisbane at regular intervals since morning

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 3
Check India vs Australia live score and weather updates of 3rd Test day 3 here

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:42 AM IST
On Day 3 of India vs Australia 3rd Test, overcast conditions greeted players, with more threatening clouds likely to disrupt the game at the Gabba in Brisbane today. After a rain-marred day one, the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane saw a full day of play on day two. Australia, with the help of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, put themselves in a strong position in the Test. The teams will return for day three action on Monday, December 16, with the goal of asserting their dominance in the game to secure a favourable result.
 
Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, the Rohit Sharma-led team India failed to put pressure on the hosts, as they amassed a heap of runs in the first innings to establish themselves as favourites. The visitors will hope to take the remaining Australian wickets in the first hour, followed by a strong batting performance on day three, if they are to keep themselves alive in the match and in the hunt for qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.
 
On the other hand, Australia will likely bat for at least one more session and aim to take their total past 500, effectively batting India out of the match in the first innings itself.
 
On day two, India started well and reduced Australia to 75 for three at one point. However, Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) added 241 runs for the fourth wicket to propel Australia ahead in the game. At stumps, Australia were 405 for seven after 101 overs, with Alex Carey (45) and Mitchell Starc (7) still at the crease.
 
Australia scorecard after day 2: 
Australia 1st Inning
405-7 (101 ov) CRR:4.01
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Usman Khawaja c R Pant b J Bumrah 21 54 3 0 38.89
Nathan McSweeney c V Kohli b J Bumrah 9 49 1 0 18.37
Marnus Labuschagne c V Kohli b N K Reddy 12 55 0 0 21.82
Steven Smith c R Sharma b J Bumrah 101 190 12 0 53.16
Travis Head c R Pant b J Bumrah 152 160 18 0 95
Mitchell Marsh c V Kohli b J Bumrah 5 16 0 0 31.25
Alex Carey (WK) Not out 45 47 5 1 95.74
Pat Cummins (C) c R Pant b M Siraj 20 33 1 0 60.61
Mitchell Starc Not out 7 7 0 0 100
Extras
33 (b 0, Ib 17, w 11, nb 5, p 0)
Total
405 (7 wkts, 101 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 25 7 72 5 2 2.88
Mohammed Siraj 22.2 4 97 1 0 4.34
Akash Deep 24.4 5 78 0 2 3.16
Nitish Kumar Reddy 13 1 65 1 0 5
Ravindra Jadeja 16 2 76 0 1 4.75
 
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 3 live telecast details:
 
Day three of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 3 live streaming details:
 
Day three of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of the Australia vs India 3rd Test day three here.
 

5:42 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah with the breakthrough again!

Bumrah takes the first wicket of the day again as Mitchell Starc is caught behind on the final ball of the over.

5:38 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc hits a biggie!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 6 1 ; Australia 419-7 after 105 Overs ; Mitchell Starc 14(25); Alex Carey 52(54)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. Carey takes a single off the first delivery.
 
Starc blocks off the next 3 deliveries and follows it up with a SIX over deep square. Starc ends the over with a single
 
 
 
 

5:35 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another maiden by Bumrah

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 411-7 after 104 Overs ; Mitchell Starc 7(19); Alex Carey 51(53)
 
Bumrah continues the attack. Starc leaves the first two deliveries outside off stump.
 
Starc with a forward defense on the next two as he is not in a hurry against the Indian pace spearhead.
 
Bumrah ends his over with nother maiden.

5:33 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Carey hits fifty

 
 
Over Summary: 0 2 0 0 0 4 ; Australia 411-7 after 103 Overs ; Alex Carey51(53); Mitchell Starc7(13)
 
Ravindra Jadeja [16.0-2-76-0] is back into the attack and starts with a DOT ball.
 
Carey collects a couple of runs off the second ball while paddle sweeps the next towards fine leg boundary for FOUR and brings up his fifty in just 53 balls.

5:30 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah starts with maiden over

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 405-7 after 102 Overs ; Mitchell Starc7(13); Alex Carey45(47)
 
Bumrah bowls the first over on Day 3. Starc dabs the first ball towards short mid-wicket for no run while leaves the next two through to the keeper. 
 
 
Starc drives the 4th ball uppishly towards mid-off for no run.
 
Maiden from Bumrah to start Day 3 proceedings

5:26 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match begins

Jasprit Bumrah takes the ball. Sun is peeping out with some clouds also visible over the horizons.

5:24 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Sun is peeping out

The sun is peeping out at The Gabba. Indian players are ready at the boundary line. Aussies batters too come out. 

The match is expected to start shortly.

5:08 AM

Dark clouds and delays: Rain disrupts cricketing action in Brisbane and Hamilton

It has been a tempestuous morning in Brisbane, where strong winds and relentless showers have painted a gloomy picture. The Gabba’s pitch, swathed in covers, sits at the mercy of the elements as intermittent downpours keep the players and fans alike in suspense. Despite The Gabba's legendary drainage system, uncertainty looms large over whether the action will commence on time. 
 
But the weather’s chaos isn’t confined to Brisbane alone. Across the Tasman Sea, in Hamilton—nearly 1,500 miles (or 2,400 kilometres for those on the metric system)—the clash between New Zealand and England faces a similar fate. Rain has halted proceedings there as well, leaving cricket lovers frustrated on both sides of the sea.
 
The radar provides little solace. It reveals stubborn pockets of rain lingering ominously over Brisbane, threatening to haunt the day. The waiting game has begun, as players and fans remain glued to the skies, hoping for a break in the storm's grip. Nature holds the reins today, and the cricketing world can do little but wait.

5:04 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Sun shining after heavy rain

Dark clouds continue to loom ominously over Brisbane, a stark reminder of the tempest that had just unleashed its fury moments ago. But for now, the rain has ceased its assault, and a brave sun has pierced through the grey, casting a fleeting golden glow over The Gabba.

Yet, the tension lingers in the air; with the brooding clouds refusing to retreat, the threat of further interruptions to play remains ever-present. The battle between weather and will carries on, keeping everyone on edge.

4:55 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy rain in Brisbane

The skies over Brisbane have opened in a torrential downpour, drenching The Gabba and casting uncertainty over the start of Day 3's action. Nature’s fury momentarily halts the contest, but there’s hope yet – The Gabba's famed drainage system stands ready, a fortress against the elements. If the heavens relent within the next ten minutes, the stage could be set for play to resume as scheduled at 5:20 AM IST. The clock ticks, the rain falls, and the drama unfolds.

4:44 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Light drizzle in the air

There is a light drizzle in the air in Brisbane at the moment. Day 3 action is scheduled to take place 5:15 AM IST.

4:41 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Overcast conditions in Brisbane

It rained for a brief period today in Brisbane but at the moment it is not raining. 

However, dark clouds are visible.

4:35 AM

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test's Day 3 action. India is completely on backfoot and certainly need raingods to disrupt the play.

Stay tuned with us as we bulid up for the match then will provide you guys with latest weather and match updates as people heads towards office on Monday morning.
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:29 AM IST

