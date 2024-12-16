India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Match resumes after rain delay; Carey hits 50

On Day 3 of India vs Australia 3rd Test, overcast conditions greeted players, with more threatening clouds likely to disrupt the game at the Gabba in Brisbane today. After a rain-marred day one, the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane saw a full day of play on day two. Australia, with the help of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, put themselves in a strong position in the Test. The teams will return for day three action on Monday, December 16, with the goal of asserting their dominance in the game to secure a favourable result.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, the Rohit Sharma-led team India failed to put pressure on the hosts, as they amassed a heap of runs in the first innings to establish themselves as favourites. The visitors will hope to take the remaining Australian wickets in the first hour, followed by a strong batting performance on day three, if they are to keep themselves alive in the match and in the hunt for qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.

On the other hand, Australia will likely bat for at least one more session and aim to take their total past 500, effectively batting India out of the match in the first innings itself.

On day two, India started well and reduced Australia to 75 for three at one point. However, Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) added 241 runs for the fourth wicket to propel Australia ahead in the game. At stumps, Australia were 405 for seven after 101 overs, with Alex Carey (45) and Mitchell Starc (7) still at the crease.

Australia scorecard after day 2: