Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS - Shami set for dramatic return to Australia's battleground

IND vs AUS - Shami set for dramatic return to Australia's battleground

While Shami's participation in the Brisbane Test, starting December 14, remains uncertain, his presence at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test is almost guaranteed.

Mohd Shami

Shami wanted to push himself in domestic cricket to give the NCA a clear picture of his fitness, Bengal team coach Shukla.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With India surely lacking experience in their third seam option during the Pink Ball Test, senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is poised to rejoin the Test arena against Australia, with his kit already en route Down Under and fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) all but a formality. The seasoned Bengal bowler, sidelined by injuries for over a year, is now on the brink of a highly anticipated comeback to bolster India's pace arsenal.  Check India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD DURING PINK BALL TEST HERE
 
Melbourne calling, Brisbane uncertain
 
While Shami's participation in the Brisbane Test, starting December 14, remains uncertain, his presence at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test is almost guaranteed. 
 
 
According to PTI report Shami's India kit has already been dispatched to Australia and the fitness certificate from the NCA is expected very soon.
 
Shami, who last donned India’s whites during the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, endured a long layoff after undergoing ankle surgery. Just as he was set to return against New Zealand, a knee swelling delayed his comeback, keeping fans and the team waiting for his fiery spells.
 
A rigorous domestic grind to prove readiness

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Morkel clears Bumrah's health, says it was just a cramp

Travis Head

IND vs AUS: Head vows to stand up for himself after Siraj clash in Adelaide

Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS: Pujara criticises Indian bowlers for not targeting Travis Head

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: All eyes on Pant-Reddy magic in Adelaide

BCCI

Devajit Saikia takes over as acting secretary of BCCI to replace Jay Shah

 
Determined to regain his peak form, Shami opted for a grueling domestic cricket schedule. Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla confirmed the pacer’s commitment, noting his participation in the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). "Shami will play the pre-quarterfinal against Chandigarh before heading to Bengaluru for his fitness assessment," Shukla stated.  
 
Shami’s relentless preparation included shedding six kilograms of body weight and bowling 43 overs in a Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh. He followed this with seven T20 matches in 13 days and could add an eighth if Bengal progresses in the SMAT.  
 
"Shami wanted to push himself in domestic cricket to give the NCA a clear picture of his fitness," Shukla explained. His approach echoes former India head coach Ravi Shastri's sentiment that Shami's return is crucial and the sooner, the better.
 
Eyes on the prize: Strengthening India’s Test campaign
 
Shami's return could not come at a better time as India leads the series after a commanding win in Perth, with the pink-ball Test currently underway in Adelaide. His experience and skill, coupled with his proven ability to handle high-pressure situations, are assets India would relish for the remainder of the series. 

Also Read

Mohd Shami

Shami's brilliance powers Bengal to win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

SMAT: Ishan Kishan smashes 23-ball 77, injury scare for Mohd Shami

IPL 2025 mega auction

Arshdeep to Shami: Most expensive Indian fast bowlers in IPL 2025 auction

Mohammed Shami

SMAT 2024: Shami's heroics seal Bengal win; Rinku powers UP to success

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Highlights: Pant, Shreyas get record bids; Venkatesh sold for 23.75 ce

Topics : Mohammed Shami India cricket team India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon