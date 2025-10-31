Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Axar run-out on 7; IND 5 down under 50
India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: After the washed-out first match of the series, both teams will now be eyeing an early series lead with a win today at the MCG

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Australia 2nd T20 live scorecard
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
2:50 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 0 4 0 1; India 74/5 after 11 overs; Abhishek Sharma 46 (19), Harshit Rana 12 (15)
 
Matthew Kuhnemann comes in the attack for Australia. He gives away 5 runs from the over. 

2:45 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES:13 runs from the over!

Over summary: 4 1 WD 0 2 1 4; India 69/5 after 10 overs; Abhishek Sharma 46 (19), Harshit Rana  7 (9)
 
Mitchell Owen comes in the attack for Australia. He gives away 6 runs from the over. 

2:41 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 1 1 1 1 1; India 56/5 after 9 overs; Abhishek Sharma 37 (16), Harshit Rana  4 (6)
 
Marcus Stoinis comes in the attack for Australia. He gives away 6 runs from the over. 

 

2:36 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Axar run-out

Over summary: 0 0 2W 0 0 1; India 50/5 after 8 overs; Abhishek Sharma 34 (13), Harshit Rana  1 3)
 
Xavier Bartlett comes back in the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Rana takes a single to keep the strike
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- WICKET. Unnesssary risk from India and Axar Patel is run-out on just 7. 
 
Ball 2- Axar plays the back to the bowler again. No run
 
Ball 1- Axar gives a return catch to the bowler but Xavier fails to hold on. No run

2:30 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 4 1 0 0 1; India 47/4 after 7 overs; Abhishek Sharma 34 (13), Axar Patel 5 (9)
 
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Axar keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3-  Abhishek takes a single to short third man. 
 
Ball 2- Edge and four. Abhishek gets lucky boundary as the ball just escapes the keeper. 
 
Ball 1- Axar dabs the ball to deep backward point for a single

2:25 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Powerplay concludes

Over summary: 0 1 1 0 1 4; India 40/4 after 6 overs; Abhishek Sharma 29 (11), Axar Patel 3 (5)
 
Nathan Ellis continues the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Abhishek makes room and puts the ball to square of the wicket for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5- Axar takes a single to backward square leg
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Axar. No run
 
Ball 3- Abhishek with rare defence takes a single.
 
Ball 2- Axar takes a single to mid-off
 
Ball 1- Dot ball. 

2:20 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India in trouble

Over summary: 0 0 W 0 W 1; India 33/4 after 5 overs; Abhishek Sharma 24 (9), Axar Patel 1 (1)
 
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Axar takes a single. Big over from Josh. 
 
Ball 5- Tilak tries to sweep the ball but it goes straight up and down to the gloves of Josh Phillipe. Tilak departs on duck. 
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- WICKET. Surya edges the ball to the keeper who makes no mistake to remove the Indian skipper. 
 
Ball 2- Dot ball. 
 
Ball 1- Surya goes hard but finds Stoinis at point. No run

2:12 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ellis strikes early

Over summary: 1 0 W 1 4 4; India 32/2 after 4 overs; Abhishek Sharma 24 (9), Suryakumar Yadav 1 (1)
 
Nathan Ellis comes in the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Back-to-back boundaries for Abhishek. He continues to charge despite quick wickets. 
 
Ball 5- Abhishek continues to attack as he cuts the ball past third man for a boundary.
 
Ball 4- Surya takes a single to get off the mark first ball. 
 
Ball 3- Sanju is given LBW and he takes the review. Nothing on ultraedge. Three reds on ball tracking. Sanju departs on just 2.
 
Ball 2- Ellis bowls outside off and Sanju misses. No run
 
Ball 1- Abhishek plays the ball with soft hands and steals a single

2:05 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shubman Gill departs

Over summary: 1 0 1 W 2 0; India 22/1 after 3 overs; Abhishek Sharma 15 (6), Sanju Samson 2 (2)
 
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Play and a miss for Sanju. No run
 
Ball 5- Samson cuts the ball to deep point for 2 runs to get off the mark. 
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Gill tried to punch the ball over mid off but finds Marsh in the middle. Gill departs on 5.
 
Ball 3- Abhishek flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single.
 
Ball 2- Abhishek tries to go big again but fails to make any connection with the ball. No run
 
Ball 1- Gill takes a single to third man.

1:59 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 17 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 3 2 4 2 6; India 18/0 after 2 overs; Abhishek Sharma 14 (4), Shubman Gill 4 (8)
 
Xavier Bartlett comes in the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6- Abhishek goes inside out again and collects six off sweeper cover. 17 from the over.
 
Ball 5- Abhishek punches the ball to long on for another double. 
 
Ball 4- Abhishek goes big and collects four runs to sweeper cover. 
 
Ball 3- Abhishek is off the mark with two runs to deep square leg.
 
Ball 2- Gill cuts the ball to square. He runs three runs. 
 
Ball 1- Gill plays the ball to the man at point. No run

1:53 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; India 1/0 after 1 over; Abhishek Sharma 0 (0), Shubman Gill 1 (6)
 
Josh Hazlewood opens the attack for Australia. 
 
Ball 6- Gill keeps the strike with a single. Just 1 from the over.
 
Ball 5- Gill defends the ball to point. No run
 
Ball 4- Simple defence from Gill. The ball is moving way too much. 
 
Ball 3- Josh goes short and Gill is hit on his helmet. Dot ball. Indian vice captain is looking under pressure. 
 
Ball 2- Top ball from Josh. Length ball outside off and Gill moves his bat away. No run.
 
Ball 1- Gill is given LBW first ball of Hazlwood and the batter takes the review. Nothing on ultraedge. Wickets missing and Gill survives. 

1:44 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

Players made their way to the ground together and gave tribute to Ben Austin the young Aussie criketer who lost his life during practice. The match is now underway. 

1:38 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

It’s slightly overcast and chilly here in Melbourne. The surface looks good for batting, though it might slow down a bit as the game progresses. Overall, it’s expected to be a fair wicket offering plenty of runs for batters, says former Australia captain Aaron Finch.

1:30 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's playing 11 for the match

Australia probable playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

1:24 PM

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's playing 11 for the match

India probable playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

