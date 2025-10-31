India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Surya and Co. eye series lead; Toss at 1:15 PM IST
India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: After the washed-out first match of the series, both teams will now be eyeing an early series lead with a win today at the MCG
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India and Australia are set to continue their T20I series with the second of the five-match contests taking place today at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. After rain spoiled the opening encounter in Canberra, both teams will be eager to make a decisive statement in front of what promises to be a packed MCG crowd. However, just like the first T20, the second T20 also has a chance of rain interruption during the start of the match, which could possibly result in a delay in the toss and the start of play.
India enter the clash with confidence after a dominant start in the washed-out first game, where Suryakumar Yadav rediscovered his touch with a blazing 24-ball 39. The skipper’s return to form, alongside Shubman Gill’s fluent stroke play, will boost the visitors’ morale as they continue to embrace Gautam Gambhir’s ultra-aggressive batting philosophy. The young guns—Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube—will look to build on that momentum and continue their fearless brand of cricket.
On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah’s precision and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel lend balance to India’s attack. Australia, meanwhile, will rely heavily on the power of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh to counter India’s depth. With rain again on the radar, both teams will hope for clear skies as the series heads into a crucial second chapter at the MCG.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: Playing 11
India probable playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia probable playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME:
The coin toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh for the 2nd T20 match will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
India vs Australia 2nd T20 live telecast:
The live telecast of the India vs Australia 2nd T20 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming:
The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs Australia 2nd T20 match from the MCG here.
1:00 PM
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's probable playing 11
Australia probable playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
12:50 PM
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's probable playing 11
India probable playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
12:41 PM
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India vs Australia head-to-head T20Is
- Total matches played: 34
- India won: 20
- Australia won: 11
- No result: 3
12:30 PM
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain, and both teams now aim to take a crucial lead after today’s game. However, rain is expected to make its presence felt once again, which means all three results are possible. So, which will it be — will the visitors take the lead, will the hosts continue their dominance on the tour, or will the rain have its final say once again? Stay tuned to find out!
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST