India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 highlights: Top three takeaways

With fans hoping for a full 90 overs of action on Day 2, here are the top three takeaways from the first day:
Rohit becomes first captain since Kohli to bowl after winning the toss in Tests
India captain Rohit Sharma made history by opting to bowl first against Bangladesh. He became the first Indian captain to do so since Virat Kohli in 2015. Kohli had previously chosen to bowl first during the India vs South Africa Test series at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.
How India fared in Test matches in Kanpur:
|India's Test match record at Kanpur
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 25-29, 2021
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|197 runs
|Kanpur
|Sep 22-26, 2016
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|inns & 144 runs
|Kanpur
|Nov 24-27, 2009
|India
|South Africa
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Apr 11-13, 2008
|India
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 20-24, 2004
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Oct 22-25, 1999
|India
|South Africa
|India
|280 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 8-12, 1996
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 17-22, 1986
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 83 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 21-25, 1983
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 25-30, 1979
|India
|Australia
|India
|153 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 2-7, 1979
|India
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 2-8, 1979
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 18-23, 1976
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 25-30, 1973
|India
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 15-20, 1969
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 15-20, 1964
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 1-6, 1961
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 16-21, 1960
|India
|Australia
|India
|119 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 19-24, 1959
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|203 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 12-17, 1958
|India
|England
|England
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
| Jan 12-14, 1952
However, Rohit’s decision to bowl first did not yield immediate results, as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to make early breakthroughs despite favourable overcast conditions. Bumrah’s length was slightly short, while Siraj managed to find the outside edge, but the ball either died down before reaching the slip fielder or flew past the gully.
Akash Deep’s brilliant spell
Akash Deep made an impact right from the start, hitting a good length consistently. He provided a crucial breakthrough in his first over, dismissing Zakir Hasan with a brilliant diving catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Later, Akash trapped Shadman Islam in front of the stumps with the help of the Decision Review System (DRS), which overturned the on-field umpire’s decision.
Akash reaped the rewards of his consistent bowling, honed through years of experience in domestic cricket, where he has relentlessly worked on hitting the right areas.
Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test full scorecard here
Bangladeshi fan incident in the stands
During the lunch break at 12:30 PM IST, security officials rushed to Balcony C Stand after reports emerged of a Bangladeshi fan - Tiger Robi - being allegedly assaulted by Indian fans. However, the Uttar Pradesh police clarified that the fan had fainted due to dehydration, dispelling the earlier claims of physical assault.
