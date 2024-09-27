India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 highlights: Top three takeaways





With fans hoping for a full 90 overs of action on Day 2, here are the top three takeaways from the first day:



Rohit becomes first captain since Kohli to bowl after winning the toss in Tests



India captain Rohit Sharma made history by opting to bowl first against Bangladesh. He became the first Indian captain to do so since Virat Kohli in 2015. Kohli had previously chosen to bowl first during the India vs South Africa Test series at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.



India's Test match record at Kanpur Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 25-29, 2021 India New Zealand India 197 runs Kanpur Sep 22-26, 2016 India Sri Lanka India inns & 144 runs Kanpur Nov 24-27, 2009 India South Africa India 8 wickets Kanpur Apr 11-13, 2008 India South Africa drawn - Kanpur Nov 20-24, 2004 India New Zealand India 8 wickets Kanpur Oct 22-25, 1999 India South Africa India 280 runs Kanpur Dec 8-12, 1996 India Sri Lanka drawn - Kanpur Dec 17-22, 1986 India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985 India West Indies West Indies inns & 83 runs Kanpur Oct 21-25, 1983 India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982 India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 25-30, 1979 India Australia India 153 runs Kanpur Oct 2-7, 1979 India West Indies drawn - Kanpur Feb 2-8, 1979 India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 18-23, 1976 India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 25-30, 1973 India Australia drawn - Kanpur Nov 15-20, 1969 India England drawn - Kanpur Feb 15-20, 1964 India England drawn - Kanpur Dec 1-6, 1961 India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 16-21, 1960 India Australia India 119 runs Kanpur Dec 19-24, 1959 India West Indies West Indies 203 runs Kanpur Dec 12-17, 1958 India England England 8 wickets Kanpur Jan 12-14, 1952



However, Rohit’s decision to bowl first did not yield immediate results, as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to make early breakthroughs despite favourable overcast conditions. Bumrah’s length was slightly short, while Siraj managed to find the outside edge, but the ball either died down before reaching the slip fielder or flew past the gully.Akash Deep made an impact right from the start, hitting a good length consistently. He provided a crucial breakthrough in his first over, dismissing Zakir Hasan with a brilliant diving catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal.Later, Akash trapped Shadman Islam in front of the stumps with the help of the Decision Review System (DRS), which overturned the on-field umpire’s decision.Akash reaped the rewards of his consistent bowling, honed through years of experience in domestic cricket, where he has relentlessly worked on hitting the right areas.During the lunch break at 12:30 PM IST, security officials rushed to Balcony C Stand after reports emerged of a Bangladeshi fan - Tiger Robi - being allegedly assaulted by Indian fans. However, the Uttar Pradesh police clarified that the fan had fainted due to dehydration, dispelling the earlier claims of physical assault.

"He collapsed due to dehydration. Police and the medical staff rushed to help him immediately and was taken to the hospital. He is now feeling better. The speculation about the assault is completely wrong. He was not hit by any fan," said Abhishek Pandey, ACP Kalyanpur.