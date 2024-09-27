Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India-Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

According to the Weather Channel, thunderstorms can occur after 11:15 PM IST. The Weather Channel's prediction is grimmer than that of AccuWeather, with a 90 per cent chance of rainfall forecast.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Kanpur weather forecast
Anish Kumar Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
The start of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test was delayed due to overnight rain and a wet outfield at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday.

There was a forecast of overnight rain, and the clouds opened up, leading to rainfall until early morning. The groundsmen removed water from the covers until 9 AM, as overcast conditions threatened the start of Day 1’s play in Kanpur.

After the inspection at 9:30 AM IST, the umpires looked happy with the condition of the outfield. The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test toss will take place at 10 AM IST. The Day 1 play will start at 10:30 AM IST.

As fans at the stadium and those at home prepare to witness Shakib Al Hasan's last international game in India, let’s take a look at the weather conditions in Kanpur on September 27 (Day 1 of the IND vs BAN Test).

More rain in sight

According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms are forecast from 10 AM to 1 PM IST, with less than a 50 per cent chance of rain after 1 PM IST.



The thunderstorm is expected to return around 4 PM IST.

Kanpur weather forecast. Photo: screengrab from accuweather.com


Rain prediction in Kanpur as per Weather Channel

Kanpur weather forecast. Photo: The weather channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

