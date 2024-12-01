India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain interrupts play again in Canberra

Day 2 of the warm-up Test match between India and the Prime Minister’s XI will be played today at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, after day 1 was called off due to persistent rain on the previous day. To make up for the lost time, the match will now be played as a 50-over format instead of a Test. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

India began the attack with Siraj who did manage to get the first breakthrough for India within the first 5 overs as opener Matt Renshaw was caught behind and lost his wicket at just 5 runs. The ball appeared to move as well which is a good sign for the bowlers at the moment. Akash Deep attacked from the other end as rain interrupted the play again in the 6th over with Konstas and Goodwin at the crease for now.

PM XI vs India: Full Squad

Prime Minister’s XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal

India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 2 Live Telecast Details:

Day 2 of the tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.

India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 2 Live Streaming Details:

Day 2 of the first tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.