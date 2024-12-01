Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain interrupts play again in Canberra

India took an early wicket through Siraj as rain interrupted the play again in the 6th over of the match.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs PM XI
India vs PM XI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
9:59 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Covers coming off!

The covers are coming off in the middle as the cloud passes away. The rain has stopped now at the Manuka Oval.

9:48 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Players waiting for showers to pass!

It's raining quite heavily in Canberra at the moment but hopefully the clouds pass away soon so as the action resumes quickly.

9:38 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Rain interrupts the play!

The rain is back in Canberra as the pitch is covered swiftly by the groundsmen.

9:34 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Siraj gets the first wicket!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 W 4; PM XI 16/1 after 5 overs; Goodwin 4 (1) Konstas 6 (10)
 
Siraj continues the attack. He's looking in good form as he maintains his line and length that is troubling the batters at the moment. 
 
Siraj gets the first wicket of the day as Renshaw goes for 5. Goodwin comes in and gets off the mark with a FOUR towards third man.

9:33 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Siraj gets Renshaw!

Mohd Siraj gets the breakthrough for India as Matt Renshaw leaves for just 5 runs. He was caught behind in the slips by Padikkal.

9:29 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 3 0 4; PM XI 12/0 after 4 overs; Renshaw 5 (15) Konstas 6 (10)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack. Another LBW shout against Renshaw on the first ball but the umpire ignores it again. Renshaw takes three runs on the 4th delivery towards long on. Konstats scores a FOUR towards mid-wicket on the final ball.

9:24 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: 1 run from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; PM XI 5/0 after 3 overs; Renshaw 2 (11) Konstas 2 (8)
 
Siraj continues the attack. Renshaw takes a single off the 4th ball after blocking the first 3 balls. Konstats also vary of the good length deliveries and leaves the remaining ones.

9:21 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Akash Deep comes into the attack!

Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 1nb 0 0; PM XI 4/0 after 2 overs; Renshaw 1 (7) Konstas 2 (6)
 
Akash Deep comes into the attack. Konstas with another single off the first ball to give Renshaw the strike. Renshaw with a more steady approach as he takes a single off the 3rd ball. An LBW shout against Konstas and the umpire says no. He concedes 3 runs from his first over of the day.

9:15 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Siraj starts the attack!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; PM XI 1/0 after 1 over; Renshaw 0 (5) Konstas 1 (1)
 
Siraj starts the attack in Canberra for Team India. Konstas gets off the mark with a single on the first ball. Renshaw blocks of the remaining deliveries as the pitch looks good for batting at the moment.

9:08 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Rohit and Co. take the pitch!

Team India have walked onto the pitch as the action begins in a few minutes now.

8:58 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: No field restrictions!

There are no field restrictions in today's game as Rohit Sharma and his side take the pitch to bowl first in the warm-up match.

8:43 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma wins the toss!

India have won the toss and have chosen to field first on the day.

8:39 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

The coin toss for the 50-over contest will be taking place as soon as Team India look to begin their pink ball warm-up match and try and adapt to the same as soon as possible.

8:28 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Hoping for clear skies in Canberra!

It has been a cloudy day in Canberra but t is expected that rain will stay away for most parts of the day, ensuring some cricketing action on the day.

8:16 AM

India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Rohit and Gill back in action too!

Skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Shubman Gill will also be making their return to the line-up after missing the 1st Test against Australia in Perth due to different reasons. A pink ball session is crucial for the them as well as for the team in order to get used to it before the big 2nd Test in Adelaide kicks off on December 6.
Day 2 of the warm-up Test match between India and the Prime Minister’s XI will be played today at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, after day 1 was called off due to persistent rain on the previous day. To make up for the lost time, the match will now be played as a 50-over format instead of a Test.   Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.
 
India began the attack with Siraj who did manage to get the first breakthrough for India within the first 5 overs as opener Matt Renshaw was caught behind and lost his wicket at just 5 runs.  The ball appeared to move as well which is a good sign for the bowlers at the moment. Akash Deep attacked from the other end as rain interrupted the play again in the 6th over with Konstas and Goodwin at the crease for now.
 
PM XI vs India: Full Squad
 
Prime Minister’s XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan
 
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal
 
India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 2 Live Telecast Details:
 
Day 2 of the tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 2 Live Streaming Details:
 
Day 2 of the first tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

