India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Coin toss at 8:40 AM today

The Indian cricket team, under the returning skipper Rohit Sharma, is all set to take on Sam Harper-led Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day tour game starting Saturday, November 30. The tour game will be played with a pink ball under day-night conditions and will help the Indian team get some much-needed game time before the second Test at Adelaide, which will feature similar conditions.

While India will be up against some junior talents in the match, with just two days of game time in hand, they won’t have much to try out. However, it will be the best opportunity for players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to get in touch before the second Test after missing the first Test.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s XI will have multiple under-19 and domestic talents taking the field, which will help them gain top-level exposure to improve their game and increase their chances of being called up to the national side.

PM XI vs India: Full Squad

Prime Minister’s XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal

India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 1 Live Telecast Details:

Day 1 of the tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.

India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 1 Live Streaming Details:

Day 1 of the first tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the live score updates of India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 1 here.