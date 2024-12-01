India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND win the toss, elect to field first in Canberra
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Day 2 of the warm-up Test match between India and the Prime Minister’s XI will be played today at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, after day 1 was called off due to persistent rain on the previous day. To make up for the lost time, the match will now be played as a 50-over format instead of a Test. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.
This adjustment is aimed at providing both teams with an opportunity to get some much-needed batting practice and familiarize themselves with the playing conditions ahead of the upcoming Adelaide Test. With only one day left for preparation ahead of the Adelaide Test, the shortened format gives both India and the Prime Minister’s XI a chance to fine-tune their game and gain crucial experience.
Both teams will be keen to maximize this limited opportunity to adapt and assess their strategies before the high-stakes 2nd Test match begins. Despite the weather disruptions, the focus will be on making the most of this revised format to ensure players are ready for the challenges they will face in the full Test. The hope is that the 50-over match will offer some valuable insight and preparation for the players on both sides.
PM XI vs India: Full Squad
Prime Minister’s XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal
8:58 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: No field restrictions!
There are no field restrictions in today's game as Rohit Sharma and his side take the pitch to bowl first in the warm-up match.
8:43 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma wins the toss!
India have won the toss and have chosen to field first on the day.
8:39 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
The coin toss for the 50-over contest will be taking place as soon as Team India look to begin their pink ball warm-up match and try and adapt to the same as soon as possible.
8:28 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Hoping for clear skies in Canberra!
It has been a cloudy day in Canberra but t is expected that rain will stay away for most parts of the day, ensuring some cricketing action on the day.
8:16 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Rohit and Gill back in action too!
Skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Shubman Gill will also be making their return to the line-up after missing the 1st Test against Australia in Perth due to different reasons. A pink ball session is crucial for the them as well as for the team in order to get used to it before the big 2nd Test in Adelaide kicks off on December 6.
8:06 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Boland eyeing good return against India!
Scott Boland will likely replace Josh hazlewood in the 2nd Test in Adelaide and will be looking forward for a good outing today ahead of the Test.
7:56 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: All players to get game-time!
With the 50-over contest set to start in some time, the whole squad can be used by both set of teams in order to provide some valuable game-time to as many players as possible.
7:45 AM
India vs PM XI LIVE UPDATES: Pink ball action awaits!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Prime Minister's XI tour game. With the first day being washed out due to rain, the final day will now see both teams playing out a 50-over-a-side contest in Canberra in order to get some valuable game-time with the pink ball.
First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 7:41 AM IST