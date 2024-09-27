List of records Ravichandran Ashwin can break during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Ashwin started where he left off in the 1st Test and went on to pick his 370th Test wicket for India at home when he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in the post-lunch session.
|Ravichandran Ashwin Test stats for India
|Bowling stats
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|2011-2024
|102
|192
|4404
|893
|12394
|523
|7/59
|13/140
|23.69
|2.81
|50.5
|37
|8
Here are the other records that Ashwin can break in the 2nd Test:
Highest Wickets in India vs Bangladesh Tests –
Ashwin is just 2 wickets away from breaking Zaheer Khan's record of 31 wickets against Bangladesh in Tests.
First Indian player to pick 100 wickets in the 4th innings of Tests –
As the player with the most Test wickets in the 4th innings among Indians, Ashwin only needs one more wicket in the 4th innings to become the first Indian and 6th international bowler to pick 100 wickets in the final innings of Tests.
Most wickets in World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle –
Ashwin is just three wickets away from surpassing Australia's Josh Hazlewood and reaching 52 wickets in the current WTC cycle.
Leading wicket-taker in WTC history –
Ashwin has 181 Test wickets so far and needs 7 more scalps to surpass Nathan Lyon and create history by becoming the bowler with the most wickets in World Test Championship history.
7th most wickets in Test cricket history –
Eight more wickets, and Ashwin (522 wickets) will surpass Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon (530 wickets) to claim the 7th spot for the most wickets in Test cricket history.
