India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 2: Konstas vs Bumrah to lite up SCG on weekend

5th Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India aim to take quick wickets in first session of Sydney Test on Day 2. IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 2 live action begins at 5 AM IST
|Australia 1st Inning after day 1
|9-1 (3 ov) CRR:3.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|Not out
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.5
|Usman Khawaja
|c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Yet to Bat
|Marnus Labuschagne,Steven Smith,Travis Head,Beau Webster,Alex Carey,Pat Cummins,Mitchell Starc,Nathan Lyon,Scott Boland
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|Mohammed Siraj
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|India 1st Inning
|185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|10
|26
|1
|0
|38.46
|KL Rahul
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Shubman Gill
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|20
|64
|2
|0
|31.25
|Virat Kohli
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|17
|69
|0
|0
|24.64
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c P Cummins b SM Boland
|40
|98
|3
|1
|40.82
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b M Starc
|26
|95
|3
|0
|27.37
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c S Smith b SM Boland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Sundar
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|14
|30
|3
|0
|46.67
|Prasidh Krishna
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Jasprit Bumrah (C)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|22
|17
|3
|1
|129.41
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Extras
|26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov)
|Fall of Wickets
|11-1(KL Rahul 4.6),17-2(Yashasvi Jaiswal 7.4),57-3(Shubman Gill 24.6),72-4(Virat Kohli 31.3),120-5(Rishabh Pant 56.4),120-6(Nitish Kumar Reddy 56.5),134-7(Ravindra Jadeja 62.4),148-8(Washington Sundar 65.6),168-9(Prasidh Krishna 68.2),185-10(Jasprit Bumrah 72.2)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|18
|5
|49
|3
|2
|0
|2.72
|Pat Cummins
|15.2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|0
|2.41
|Scott Boland
|20
|8
|31
|4
|1
|0
|1.55
|Beau Webster
|13
|4
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2.23
|Nathan Lyon
|6
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|3.17
First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 4:07 AM IST