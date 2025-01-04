India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 2: Konstas vs Bumrah to lite up SCG on weekend

After an action-packed day 1 of the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground, India and Australia will return to the field for day 2 action on Saturday, January 4, with just one aim in mind: taking the upper hand in the match. Australia, which has failed to win the coveted trophy in almost a decade, hopes to continue its dominant run and seal the series 3-1. On the other hand, India will hope to win the game and retain the trophy by ending the series in a 2-2 draw while simultaneously keeping their WTC 2023-25 final qualification hopes alive.

Day 1 of the Test favoured the bowlers, as Australia bundled India out for 185—India’s fifth sub-200 total in the series. However, Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India by removing Usman Khawaja on the final ball of the day, ensuring the Aussies did not walk back to the pavilion unscathed.

Australia currently have 9 runs on the board at the loss of one wicket. If the wicket behaves similarly on Saturday, Indian pacers might repeat their Perth heroics from the first Test of the series and restrict Australia to a low total. However, according to the weather and pitch report, batters are expected to receive some support on day 2. That said, with Friday’s heated exchange between Bumrah and Kostas—where the usually calm Bumrah was visibly riled up—fans can expect some fireworks in the early morning session in Sydney.

Australia scorecard after day 1:

Australia 1st Inning after day 1 9-1 (3 ov) CRR:3.00 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Sam Konstas Not out 7 8 1 0 87.5 Usman Khawaja c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 2 10 0 0 20 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Yet to Bat Marnus Labuschagne,Steven Smith,Travis Head,Beau Webster,Alex Carey,Pat Cummins,Mitchell Starc,Nathan Lyon,Scott Boland Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 2 0 7 1 0 0 3.5 Mohammed Siraj 1 0 2 0 0 0 2

India first innings scorecard India 1st Inning 185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c BJ Webster b SM Boland 10 26 1 0 38.46 KL Rahul c S Konstas b M Starc 4 14 0 0 28.57 Shubman Gill c S Smith b NM Lyon 20 64 2 0 31.25 Virat Kohli c BJ Webster b SM Boland 17 69 0 0 24.64 Rishabh Pant (WK) c P Cummins b SM Boland 40 98 3 1 40.82 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b M Starc 26 95 3 0 27.37 Nitish Kumar Reddy c S Smith b SM Boland 0 1 0 0 0 Washington Sundar c A Carey b P Cummins 14 30 3 0 46.67 Prasidh Krishna c S Konstas b M Starc 3 10 0 0 30 Jasprit Bumrah (C) c A Carey b P Cummins 22 17 3 1 129.41 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 16 0 0 18.75 Extras 26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0) Total 185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov) Fall of Wickets 11-1(KL Rahul 4.6),17-2(Yashasvi Jaiswal 7.4),57-3(Shubman Gill 24.6),72-4(Virat Kohli 31.3),120-5(Rishabh Pant 56.4),120-6(Nitish Kumar Reddy 56.5),134-7(Ravindra Jadeja 62.4),148-8(Washington Sundar 65.6),168-9(Prasidh Krishna 68.2),185-10(Jasprit Bumrah 72.2) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Mitchell Starc 18 5 49 3 2 0 2.72 Pat Cummins 15.2 4 37 2 1 0 2.41 Scott Boland 20 8 31 4 1 0 1.55 Beau Webster 13 4 29 0 2 0 2.23 Nathan Lyon 6 2 19 1 0 0 3.17 Australia vs India 5th Test day 2 live telecast details:

Day 2 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 5th Test day 2 live streaming details:

Day 2 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

