Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to foggy weather

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies will kick off today at the Multan Cricket Stadium with Shan Masood leading Pakistan in this exciting contest. However, the hosts will be without key bowlers, including Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who are unavailable for this series. Similarly, West Indies will also be missing their star players, Alzarri Joseph and Shamarh Brooks, due to injuries.

Pakistan has made some changes to their squad, recalling spin bowlers Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. The duo played crucial roles in Pakistan's successful 2-1 Test series win against England, helping the team secure victories in the last two matches of the three-match series. Both bowlers will be vital for Pakistan in this series, especially with the pitch conditions expected to favor spinners.

For fans looking to follow the action, here are all the streaming details for the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies.

Pakistan vs West Indies playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between PAK and WI will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast details

The live telecast of the Pakisstan vs West Indies 1st Test will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming details

The live streaming for the PAK vs WI 1st Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.