Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

Defending champions Pakistan will kick-start their campaign on February 19 against New Zealand before heading to Dubai to lock horns with India. Star Sports will live telecast Champions Trophy matches

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Though the schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 is not official released yet, the venue of India vs Pakistan match is finally decided with UAE being picked as a netural venue for Men In Blue matches during the multi-team event. 
 
UAE's Dubai International Stadium will host India matches with one of the two semifinals and final will be played at the same venue if Rohit Sharma's men make it to the knockout stages. 
 
Sheikh Nahyan, who is currently vacationing in the Ghotki region of Sindh and Naqvi, who is also the country's interior minister, met and finalised the logistical and administrative matters for the mega-event hosted by Pakistan.
 
 
"The PCB has picked the UAE as a neutral venue for the Champions Trophy," PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said.
 
What we know about Champions Trophy 2025 schedule other than netural venue?

According to ESPNcricinfo report, eight teams that qualified for the Champions Trophy are divided into two groups of four teams each. 
 

Champions Trophy 2025 groups

 
Group A
  1. Pakistan
  2. India
  3. Bangladesh
  4. New Zealand
 
Group B
  1. Australia
  2. England
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Africa

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

 
Defending champions Pakistan, being the hosts of the tournament, will kick-start their campaign on February 19 against New Zealand before heading to Dubai for the match against arch-rivals India. 
 
The Men In Green will return turf to host Bangladesh for their final Group game, which is schedule to take place on February 27 in Rawalpindi. 
 
(The full schedule for Champions Trophy 2025 will be updated here once it is officially announced by ICC)
 

Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal and final dates, India vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming

 
When will Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal take place?
 
The Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals are schedule to take place on March 4 and March 5, 2025. The first semfinal on March 4 doesn't have a reserve day while second semifinal on March 5 has a provision for reserve day. If India qualify for the semifinal then, one of the two semifinals will be hosted by Dubai
 
When will Champions Trophy 2025 final take place?
 
The grand finale of Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 9, with March 10 being the reserve day. 
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast Champions Trophy 2025 in India?
 
Star Sports will live telecast Champions Trophy matches in India. 
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India?
 
Disney+Hotstar will live stream champions Trophy matches in India.
 

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

