Dhoni 42nd birthday: Here are five stunning facts about the cricket legend

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most popular and loved cricketers in Indian cricket history, turns 42 today, July 7. There isn't any trophy that this legend has not won under his captaincy. He is one of the finest thinkers of the game from a tactical standpoint.

MS Dhoni won all three ICC white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup in 2007, ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013.

He is also one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He has five IPL titles under his belt, equalling Rohit Sharma's record.

Dhoni led team India to reach the number-one spot in Tests for the first time in the year 2009.

Dhoni has won several national awards The government of India has been bestowed several awards like Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2007, the Padma Shri in 2009, and the Padma Bhushan in 2018 on the Ranchi-born star for his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Dhoni also won ICC Cricketer of the Year for two consecutive years in 2008 and 2009.

Age is just a number for this legend, he is still the fastest behind the wickets. No one can match his wicket-keeping skill event at this age.

5 Interesting Facts about Dhoni Cricket was not Dhoni's first love Before entering professional cricket, he used to play football and served as a goalkeeper in the school football team. He even tried his hand at badminton.

Unconditional Love for Indian Army

A cool and calm former Indian skipper holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He also got training with the Parachute Regiment in 2011, he continues to serve the Indian Army on different occasions.

Dhoni-Farming connection

Dhoni owns a farm in his hometown, Ranchi. He always finds time to do organic farming and actively involves himself to promote farming techniques and sustainable agriculture in rural areas.

Dhoni Bike collection

Dhoni has a deep interest in Bikes, and he has a garage at his home, where you will find exotic and vintage motorcycles collection. He also limited-edition Confederate Hellcat X132, which is one of the most expensive motorcycles in the world.

Meaning Behind Ziva

Dhoni's daughter is also a social media star in his own right. Ziva Dhoni is eight years old and her name's meaning is radiance, brilliance, or light of God. It is also a variant of the Hebrew word ‘Ziv’.