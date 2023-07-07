Home / Cricket / News / Dhoni 42nd birthday: Here are five stunning facts about the cricket legend

Dhoni 42nd birthday: Here are five stunning facts about the cricket legend

Considered the most successful Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Check out the five stunning facts about the cricket legend

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most popular and loved cricketers in Indian cricket history, turns 42 today, July 7. There isn't any trophy that this legend has not won under his captaincy. He is one of the finest thinkers of the game from a tactical standpoint.

MS Dhoni won all three ICC white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup in 2007, ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013. 

He is also one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He has five IPL titles under his belt, equalling Rohit Sharma's record.

Dhoni led team India to reach the number-one spot in Tests for the first time in the year 2009. 

Dhoni has won several national awards
The government of India has been bestowed several awards like Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2007, the Padma Shri in 2009, and the Padma Bhushan in 2018 on the Ranchi-born star for his immense contribution to Indian cricket.


Dhoni also won ICC Cricketer of the Year for two consecutive years in 2008 and 2009.

Age is just a number for this legend, he is still the fastest behind the wickets. No one can match his wicket-keeping skill event at this age.

5 Interesting Facts about Dhoni

Cricket was not Dhoni's first love

Before entering professional cricket, he used to play football and served as a goalkeeper in the school football team. He even tried his hand at badminton.

Unconditional Love for Indian Army

A cool and calm former Indian skipper holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He also got training with the Parachute Regiment in 2011, he continues to serve the Indian Army on different occasions.

Dhoni-Farming connection

Dhoni owns a farm in his hometown, Ranchi. He always finds time to do organic farming and actively involves himself to promote farming techniques and sustainable agriculture in rural areas.

Dhoni Bike collection

Dhoni has a deep interest in Bikes, and he has a garage at his home, where you will find exotic and vintage motorcycles collection. He also limited-edition Confederate Hellcat X132, which is one of the most expensive motorcycles in the world.

Meaning Behind Ziva

Dhoni's daughter is also a social media star in his own right. Ziva Dhoni is eight years old and her name's meaning is radiance, brilliance, or light of God. It is also a variant of the Hebrew word ‘Ziv’. 


Also Read

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

Rahul Gandhi's 53rd birthday: All you need to know about this Gandhi leader

Batter Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain for Women's Premier League

Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

Tilak wants to remember Pollard's advice ahead of his maiden India tour

IND vs WI: Lara's advice will be great in Test, says Kraigg Brathwaite

IND vs PAK: Focus on winning ODI World Cup in India, says Babar Azam

Netherlands join Sri Lanka as 2nd qualifying team for ODI WC in India

Topics :MS DhoniMahendra Singh DhoniCricketers

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story