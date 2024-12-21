Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, after missing the first two Tests, was given a chance at Brisbane, where his 77-run innings helped India save the Test

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 2:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Teams India and Australia have landed in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, the fourth Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, with the series' fate hanging in the balance. So far, after three Tests, both teams are tied at 1-1, meaning whoever wins the Melbourne Test will at least avoid losing the series. However, while Australia can aim for a draw and then try to win the final Test in Sydney to secure the series, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India needs nothing less than a win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship for the third consecutive time. 
 
Ahead of the all-important game, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja addressed a press conference at the MCG, where he shared his thoughts on India’s preparation for the next two games, Ashwin’s retirement, and the mystery behind the sticker on his bat.  
Adapting to Australian conditions before the third Test 
 
Ravindra Jadeja reflected on his impressive batting and bowling averages in Australia but acknowledged that missing the first two Tests gave him additional time to practise and adapt. He explained that he utilised this period to understand the conditions better and refine his game. He mentioned how his preparation in the nets paid off during the match, saying his mindset about how he wanted to approach the game was clear from the start. 
 
The impact of Ashwin’s absence  
Jadeja highlighted the void left by Ravichandran Ashwin's absence, describing him as an on-field mentor. He said they had shared a long-standing bowling partnership, often exchanging strategic inputs during matches. Jadeja noted that while Ashwin's presence would be missed, Indian cricket has always found suitable replacements, adding that this could be a great opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves. 

Also Read

IND vs AUS: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 hits record 86 mn TV viewers

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Who is young Australia batting sensation Sam Konstas?

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11: Changes expected on Boxing Day

Virat Kohli planning to settle in London, says childhood coach Rajkumar

IND vs AUS: Watch Virat Kohli gets angry at Melbourne airport; here's why

 
Sticker mystery and confidence boost 
 
Jadeja humorously addressed the attention his bat sticker received during the previous match. He remarked that he had been using the same sticker for over seven to eight years and was surprised by its sudden visibility. Discussing his performance, he expressed satisfaction, saying it boosted his confidence, which he plans to carry forward into the upcoming matches. 
 
Consistency in responsibility and strategy 
 
Jadeja emphasised that his mindset and approach would not change despite Ashwin’s absence or his own improved performance. He said that every match brings a unique situation, and that his role would be shaped by the team’s requirements in those moments. Commenting on the Australian pitches, he noted that spinners have more of a supporting role there, unlike in India, where the responsibility on spinners is greater. 
 
The vital role of the top-order 
 
Jadeja stressed the importance of the top order’s performance in overseas matches, especially in Australia and South Africa. He explained that a strong start from the top order reduces pressure on the middle and lower orders, allowing the team to function better as a unit. He added that collective contributions from the entire batting line-up were essential for success. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nathan McSweeney 'devastated' after being dropped from Australia squad

Richa Ghosh urges team India to use aggression against West Indies in ODIs

Prithvi Shaw is his own enemy, says MCA on batter's snub from Vijay Hazare

'With my kids I need some ', Virat Kohli loses control at Melbourne airport

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Playing 11, live timing, and streaming

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamR AshwinRavindra Jadeja

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story