IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja

Teams India and Australia have landed in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, the fourth Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, with the series' fate hanging in the balance. So far, after three Tests, both teams are tied at 1-1, meaning whoever wins the Melbourne Test will at least avoid losing the series. However, while Australia can aim for a draw and then try to win the final Test in Sydney to secure the series, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India needs nothing less than a win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship for the third consecutive time.

Ahead of the all-important game, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja addressed a press conference at the MCG, where he shared his thoughts on India’s preparation for the next two games, Ashwin’s retirement, and the mystery behind the sticker on his bat.

Adapting to Australian conditions before the third Test

Ravindra Jadeja reflected on his impressive batting and bowling averages in Australia but acknowledged that missing the first two Tests gave him additional time to practise and adapt. He explained that he utilised this period to understand the conditions better and refine his game. He mentioned how his preparation in the nets paid off during the match, saying his mindset about how he wanted to approach the game was clear from the start.

The impact of Ashwin’s absence

Jadeja highlighted the void left by Ravichandran Ashwin's absence, describing him as an on-field mentor. He said they had shared a long-standing bowling partnership, often exchanging strategic inputs during matches. Jadeja noted that while Ashwin's presence would be missed, Indian cricket has always found suitable replacements, adding that this could be a great opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves.

Sticker mystery and confidence boost Jadeja humorously addressed the attention his bat sticker received during the previous match. He remarked that he had been using the same sticker for over seven to eight years and was surprised by its sudden visibility. Discussing his performance, he expressed satisfaction, saying it boosted his confidence, which he plans to carry forward into the upcoming matches.

Consistency in responsibility and strategy

Jadeja emphasised that his mindset and approach would not change despite Ashwin’s absence or his own improved performance. He said that every match brings a unique situation, and that his role would be shaped by the team’s requirements in those moments. Commenting on the Australian pitches, he noted that spinners have more of a supporting role there, unlike in India, where the responsibility on spinners is greater.

The vital role of the top-order

Jadeja stressed the importance of the top order’s performance in overseas matches, especially in Australia and South Africa. He explained that a strong start from the top order reduces pressure on the middle and lower orders, allowing the team to function better as a unit. He added that collective contributions from the entire batting line-up were essential for success.