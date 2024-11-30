NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson reaches 9000 Test runs in Christchurch

In the ongoing Test match in Christchurch between New Zealand and England, Kane Williamson reached 9,000 runs in Test cricket. By scoring his 26th run in the second innings, Williamson became the first New Zealand player to join the 9,000-run club.

ALSO READ: Check India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Fastest players to reach 9000 Test runs Player Country Innings Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 172 Steve Smith Australia 174 Rahul Dravid India 176 Brian Lara West Indies 177 Ricky Ponting Australia 177 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 178 Sachin Tendulkar India 179 Kane Williamson New Zealand 182 Younis Khan Pakistan 184 Jacques Kallis South Africa 188 Sunil Gavaskar India 192 This milestone came in his 182nd innings, making him the eighth fastest player in Test history to achieve 9,000 runs. Among his peers, Williamson is the second quickest of the so-called "Fab Four." Steve Smith leads the pack, having reached the mark in just 174 innings, while Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for the fewest innings, achieving the milestone in 172.

Williamson's consistency in red ball cricket The 34-year-old former New Zealand captain has continued to demonstrate remarkable consistency in the second half of his Test career. Since 2017, Williamson has maintained an average over 50 in every calendar year, with a standout figure of more than 62 across 47 Test matches during this period. Joe Root and Virat Kohli took 196 and 197 innings, respectively, to reach 9,000 runs. Kohli, the former Indian captain, recently hit the mark during a Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Williamson’s rapid progress places him ahead of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Younis Khan in the overall ranking of fastest to reach 9,000 runs.

Williamson’s overall Test batting average is approaching 55, placing him favorably among the members of the Fab Four. He currently leads Joe Root (50.81) and Virat Kohli (48.13), and is only slightly behind Steve Smith (56.40).